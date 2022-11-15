NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: – NEOM has organized a series of "Discover NEOM" meetings with investors and business partners in Berlin and Paris as part of its ongoing efforts to attract investors and highlight the rapid progress it has made over the past year.

Entrepreneurs, industry pioneers and potential business partners from the two European countries had the chance to engage with NEOM's CEO and several of the project’s leaders to explore future opportunities and support NEOM's mission to redefine business, urban livability, and nature conservation. The Discover NEOM European events were attended by around 400 key business, financial and sustainability leaders and included a series of sector-focused presentations, panels and exhibitions.

Speaking at the events, Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: "We were delighted to be in Germany and France. We have significant German and French partners in water, energy and advanced manufacturing, and these events allowed potential investors across a wide variety of industries to explore the significant market opportunities that NEOM presents. We were especially focused on how we can best support the collaborative global effort to redefine the way we conduct business in a sustainable and future-oriented way. I look forward to the meaningful partnerships that we will forge in the coming months following these visits and the investment opportunities it will bring to NEOM and Saudi Arabia."

Discover NEOM is part of a globetrotting initiative that aims to seek opportunities and attract foreign direct investment into NEOM, a region being built from the ground up with the world’s most advanced technologies to redefine how humanity lives, works and plays. Similar events have been held in the UK and the US over the last twelve months.

