NEOM, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – NEOM Media and Hakawati Entertainment have announced a strategic partnership to produce up to nine feature films and establish a world-class production services division in NEOM, further accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia’s film industry in the global creative landscape.

Set to enhance NEOM’s dynamic media ecosystem, the partnership with Hakawati Entertainment, a leading Saudi-based film, television and literary management company, will localize screen production activities across future NEOM productions. By utilizing NEOM Media’s cutting-edge infrastructure—including high-end soundstages, diverse shooting locations and extensive production support—the collaboration aims to enable high-quality content creation. A pipeline of nine productions has already been identified for potential filming at NEOM Media, with two features set to go into production in the first half of 2025. Additional projects are under review, reinforcing NEOM's position as a prominent destination for film and content creation in the Kingdom.

Hakawati Entertainment plans to establish an operational presence within NEOM’s growing media hub by creating a best-in-class production services division designed to meet the needs of international, regional and local productions. The division, supported by experienced Hollywood-level talent and significant financial investments, will combine expertise from various talents and suppliers, leveraging Hakawati's network across the Kingdom. By connecting local talent with opportunities at NEOM Media, the partnership aims to support the sector’s evolution into a creative industries hub, while streamlining project execution and elevating the region’s filmmaking standards.

Michael Lynch, Sector Head of Entertainment, Culture, and Media, said: “This partnership with Hakawati marks an important milestone in our shared commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia's media industry. NEOM Media has rapidly become a prominent production destination in the region, offering state-of-the-art facilities, exceptional support, and a skilled workforce. This collaboration reinforces our position as a center for innovation and growth, reflecting the industry's confidence in our vision. Together, we are poised to unlock significant opportunities, drive the Kingdom’s creative ambitions forward, and establish a world-class media ecosystem.”

Osama Al Khurayji, Chief Executive Officer at Hakawati, said: “We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with NEOM, a groundbreaking collaboration aimed at accelerating the growth of Saudi Arabia’s entertainment industry. While film and television production remain at the heart of our business, this partnership goes beyond content creation. Together with NEOM, we are committed to building a sustainable, world-class filmmaking ecosystem that will not only support our industry’s expansion but also contribute to Saudi Arabia’s ambitious vision of becoming a global leader in entertainment and media. This partnership underscores our shared dedication to fostering creativity, innovation and long-term success in the region’s rapidly evolving entertainment landscape.”

The partnership will also focus on developing Saudi talent through multidisciplinary programs and workshops that provide intensive training, shadowing opportunities and job placements for the local and international media markets. A Hakawati community will be established at NEOM in early 2025, in collaboration with NEOM Media’s Industry Learning Department, to support talent development. Additionally, a working group will identify and implement at least three new training programs by the end of 2025, ensuring ongoing opportunities for Saudi creatives.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

About Hakawati:

Hakawati is an entertainment and literary management company that orchestrates local-modernized content. We work closely with exceptional writers, directors, and actors by encouraging and guiding them through their explorations of their unique styles. We guide careers with confidence, relying on our experience and strong partnerships in every area of the changing media and film landscape. Alongside our distinguished clients, we continue to expand our strategic partnership with major and mini-major studios on a consistent basis, producing feature films, TV series and shows selling spec scripts and sourcing open writing, directing and acting assignments.