NEOM, Saudi Arabia:- NEOM has kicked off the China leg of its global ‘Discover NEOM’ tour with its showcase in Beijing and Shanghai, with over 500 senior business and industry leaders in attendance. The tour began in Beijing on April 15, followed by Shanghai on April 17.

Organized in partnership with CCPIT Beijing and CCPIT Shanghai, the events included a series of presentations by NEOM’s leadership team, showcasing on-the-ground progress and milestones to date, as well as details of NEOM’s various economic sectors. The events highlighted opportunities for Chinese companies to engage and invest in NEOM, with a number of companies expressing significant interest and discussing tangible next steps with NEOM leadership.

The agenda also included a construction-focused forum that explored the vast number of opportunities available for Chinese construction companies. Over 100 companies participated in the forum and heard about the current onsite construction progress across NEOM and its regions.

A private showcase, entitled ‘Discover NEOM: A New Future by Design’, was a highlight of the events, providing guests with an immersive experience that explored THE LINE, the 170-kilometer-long city that will be the future of urban living; Oxagon, which is redefining the traditional industrial model; Trojena, the mountain resort of NEOM, and finally, Sindalah, a luxury island destination in the Red Sea that will be open to the public later this year.

Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO, NEOM, said: “We are grateful to CCPIT Beijing and CCPIT Shanghai for supporting our visit to China and for the opportunity to present NEOM’s vision. To date, NEOM has already engaged with over 15 major Chinese businesses and invested in a number of Chinese startups to support the growth and diversification of NEOM. Collaboration with China will continue to play a vital role in the development of NEOM and we look forward strengthening our engagement with the country’s business community.”

Guo Huaigang, Chairman of CCPIT Beijing, said: “NEOM and Beijing have significant potential for economic cooperation as we pursue our mutually aligned goals. Both Beijing and NEOM are accelerating the development of new modes of productivity, deepening comprehensive reforms, promoting scientific and technological innovation, and working to ensure the protection of our environment. We look forward to the role our cooperation can have in Beijing’s future prosperity.”

Zhao Zhuping, Deputy Secretary General of Shanghai Municipal Government, said: “Shanghai greatly values our relationship with Saudi Arabia. Over the years, we have engaged in extensive cooperation across trade, education, culture and more. We look forward to deepening mutually beneficial engagement with NEOM across infrastructure, renewable energy and technological innovation. The benefits and opportunities for this partnership will only continue to grow.”

Discover NEOM China is the latest edition of NEOM’s global roadshow, and follows engagements across key international markets including Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore, New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Paris, Berlin, and London.

