Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Nemetschek Group, one of the world’s leading software providers for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AEC/O) industry, announced a strategic partnership with Ingram Micro, a business-to-business (B2B) platform company for the global technology ecosystem, to jointly explore new business opportunities and accelerate digital transformation across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

The strategic partnership brings together Nemetschek’s cutting-edge software portfolio with Ingram Micro’s extensive regional reach, ecosystem enablement capabilities and deep market expertise. As part of the collaboration, both companies will work closely on joint market development initiatives, including coordinated marketing campaigns, industry events and customer engagement activities aimed at increasing awareness and adoption of Nemetschek’s solutions across the region. The collaboration also outlines a strong focus on sales enablement and training, equipping Ingram Micro’s teams with the technical, product and commercial expertise required to effectively promote, demonstrate and support Nemetschek technologies.

In addition, the partnership will support customers throughout their digital transformation journey through pre-sales collaboration, post-sales support and long-term account growth strategies. It is designed as a progressive onboarding framework, with Ingram Micro expected to be gradually onboarded across Nemetschek’s portfolio on a brand-by-brand basis as the partnership evolves.

Yves Padrines, Chief Executive Officer of the Nemetschek Group, noted that partnerships are a cornerstone of Nemetschek’s strategy to scale innovation and drive digital transformation globally. “The Middle East and North Africa region offers immense opportunity, defined by ambitious infrastructure programs and a clear commitment to digitalization. By collaborating with Ingram Micro, we are strengthening our ability to deliver open, connected and future-ready solutions that empower our customers to design, build and operate more efficiently and sustainably.”

Commenting on the partnership, Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia, said: “This collaboration represents a strategic step forward in our mission to enable meaningful digital transformation across the built environment in the Middle East and North Africa. Ingram Micro’s strong regional footprint, ecosystem-driven approach and proven ability to scale technology adoption make them an ideal partner as we continue to empower architects, engineers and construction professionals with innovative, open and interoperable solutions. Together, we are laying the foundation for a more connected, efficient and sustainable future for the industry.”

Shaikh Mohammed Ahmed, Managing Director, Ingram Micro KSA, added: “At Ingram Micro, we see digital transformation as a collaborative journey built on strong partnerships and shared expertise. Our collaboration with Nemetschek reinforces our commitment to enabling our customers and partners with world-class technologies that address the evolving needs of the AEC sector. By combining Nemetschek’s industry-leading solutions with our regional capabilities and enablement services, we aim to unlock new growth opportunities and deliver tangible value across the MENA region.”

Ingram Micro is a leading global technology distributor and services provider, playing a critical role in the IT ecosystem by connecting technology manufacturers with solution providers and end customers. Through its extensive portfolio, digital platforms and value-added services, Ingram Micro enables businesses to scale, innovate and transform in an increasingly digital world.

The partnership underscores both companies’ shared vision of driving innovation, accelerating technology adoption and supporting regional ambitions for smarter infrastructure, sustainable development and digitally enabled economies.

