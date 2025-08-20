Partnership to accelerate openBIM adoption and support Vision 2030 through innovation, training, and sustainable development

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Nemetschek Group, a global leader in software solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Operations (AEC/O) industry, has entered a strategic partnership with buildingSMART Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s chapter of buildingSMART International – the global authority spearheading digital transformation in the built asset environment.

This collaboration is intended to fast-track the adoption of open Building Information Modeling (openBIM) and international digital standards within Saudi Arabia’s construction and infrastructure sectors. The initiative aligns closely with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, supporting national goals around innovation, sustainability, and economic diversification.

Under this agreement, both organizations plan to work together to facilitate the implementation of openBIM and digital standards in the AEC/O sector and to identify pilot projects for applying Nemetschek’s solutions to enhance project efficiency, safety, and cost control.

Furthermore, the collaboration sets forth plans to co-develop and deliver professional certification programs, specialized training workshops, and advanced BIM implementation courses specifically designed for the Saudi market. The partnership will also introduce advisory services focused on ESG-aligned, digitally enabled practices and green building initiatives.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to revolutionizing how buildings and infrastructure are designed, constructed, and operated,” said Yves Padrines, CEO of the Nemetschek Group. “By aligning our digital technologies and open standards expertise with buildingSMART’s leadership in the Kingdom, we are laying the foundation for a smarter, more connected, and more sustainable infrastructure landscape.”

Supporting Vision 2030 Through Innovation, Sustainability, and Collaboration

The collaboration will champion the widespread adoption of open standards, enabling seamless data exchange and true interoperability across all project stakeholders in Saudi Arabia. By fostering a truly open ecosystem, this partnership will revolutionize the Kingdom's AEC/O market, driving unprecedented levels of efficiency, collaboration, and innovation. This move is a game-changer for Saudi Arabia, empowering a more connected and technologically advanced built environment.

“This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and its bold aspirations for digital innovation and infrastructure development,” said Muayad Simbawa, Managing Director of Nemetschek Arabia. “Together with buildingSMART Saudi Arabia, we aim to empower the Kingdom’s construction ecosystem with the tools, skills, and standards needed to accelerate progress and deliver world-class projects.”

For his part, Abdul-Rahman AL-Ghabban, Chairman of buildingSMART Saudi Arabia, said: “Our partnership with the Nemetschek Group marks a pivotal step towards elevating Saudi Arabia’s construction sector to global standards. We are excited to collaborate on advancing open standards and fostering innovation in building practices, creating lasting value for our industry and our nation.”

Through this collaboration, Nemetschek Arabia and buildingSMART Saudi Arabia reaffirm their shared commitment to modernizing the Kingdom’s AEC/O industry. Together, they aim to unlock greater efficiency, foster innovation, and drive sustainable transformation across Saudi Arabia’s urban development and infrastructure ecosystem.

About the Nemetschek Group

The Nemetschek Group is a globally leading software provider for digital transformation in the AEC/O and media industries. Its intelligent software solutions cover the entire lifecycle of construction and infrastructure projects and allow creatives to optimize their workflows. Customers can plan, construct, and manage construction projects more efficiently and sustainably, and develop digital content such as visualizations, films, and computer games in a creative way. The software company drives new technologies such as artificial intelligence, digital twins, and open standards (OpenBIM) in the AEC/O industries to increase productivity and sustainability and continuously expand its portfolio, including through acquisitions and investments in innovative start-ups. More than 7 million users are currently using customer-focused solutions. Founded by Prof. Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the Nemetschek Group today employs around 4,000 experts globally.

The company, which has been listed in the MDAX and TecDAX since 1999, achieved a revenue of EUR 995.6 million and an EBITDA of EUR 301.0 million in 2024. Since the end of 2024, the Nemetschek Group is certified in accordance with ISO 27001, the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

About buildingSMART Saudi Arabia

buildingSMART Saudi Arabia, the local chapter of buildingSMART International, collaborates closely with its global counterpart. As a not-for-profit organization, the chapter represents the interests of companies, organizations, giga-projects, and government entities within Saudi Arabia. The chapter’s mission is to foster innovation and collaboration in the construction industry, revolutionizing the design, construction, and operation of buildings and infrastructure through open standards and digital technologies.

