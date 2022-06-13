Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: NEMA Education, the academic arm of NEMA Holding (formerly Abu Dhabi University Holding), has acquired 100% interest in Liwa College of Technology (formerly Emirates College of Technology), established in 1993, following recognition by the UAE Ministry of Education. The College offers a wide range of programs catering to 1700 students.

Liwa College of Technology joins several higher education institutions and professional training companies, including Abu Dhabi University (ADU), Knowledge Group (KG) and Khawarizmi International College (KIC), within NEMA Education's portfolio. NEMA Education has over 10,000 students across its educational institutions and thousands of students who receive professional training through the NEMA training institutions.

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of NEMA Holding, said: “The acquisition of Liwa College of Technology reflects our strategy to implement business development and expansion plans, both internally and through acquisition. As a result, we can effectively adapt to the students needs and provide the industry with skilled human resources that will drive the national economy and improve the quality of the higher education sector over the next fifty years.”

Al Dhaheri added: “The acquisition also expands NEMA Education's professional training services, strengthening our role in providing quality education and specialized knowledge in line with the aspirations of our wise leadership. In addition to reinforcing the competitiveness of the UAE's higher education sector on a global scale.”

Liwa College of Technology is one of the oldest private higher education institutions to receive academic accreditation for its programs in the UAE. More than 7500 students have graduated from the Liwa College and entered the job market, achieving successful careers and making significant contributions to the community.

The College has a modern campus equipped with the latest laboratories and teaching aids and is constantly adopting new programs in advanced science that meet the needs of the UAE market. Based in the heart of Abu Dhabi, Liwa College of Technology comprises four colleges that provides quality academic and educational services in business, management, health sciences, engineering and media and public relations.