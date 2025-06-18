Dubai, UAE – Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa has announced the participation of a high-level delegation, led by H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba, CEO of Nedaa, at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2025, scheduled from June 17 to 19, 2025, in Brussels, Belgium, along with senior executives and technical experts.

Nedaa’s attendance at CCW 2025 highlights its ongoing commitment to advancing mission-critical communication solutions and building strategic international partnerships. The delegation aims to explore the integration of innovative technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), to enhance the security, resilience and efficiency of communication networks.

“Our participation at CCW 2025 underscores our commitment to driving innovation in mission-critical telecommunications,” stated H.E. Mansoor Bu Osaiba. “Through active engagement with international industry leaders and innovators, we aim to bring advanced communication solutions back to Dubai, further solidifying its position as a leading global smart city.”

During the three-day event, Nedaa will showcase its latest developments, explore potential collaborations and engage in key industry discussions and presentations. The CCW platform provides an ideal setting for exchanging insights on global trends, challenges and opportunities in the critical communications sector.

Nedaa’s active presence at CCW 2025 reinforces its leadership in enhancing public safety and security through robust and future-ready communication infrastructures. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, Nedaa continues to set the standard for high-quality critical communication services, playing an essential role in Dubai’s ongoing evolution as an innovative, secure, and smart city.

