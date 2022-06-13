NCB Developments has appointed Eman Ali as Marketing Director. Eman Ali said that NCB's boards have more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector in east and west of Cairo.



She added that the company's first investments were pumped into the Administrative Capital through its first project, Verity, which is a mixed-use project in the Down Town.



Eman Ali added that the company's marketing plan aims to draw a real and realistic mental picture of its projects without exaggerating or making illogical offers, as well as directing all investors to invest in the real estate sector as it is a safe investment and a safe haven among all investment portfolios.



It is noteworthy that Eman Ali has held many positions with major real estate development companies, led by Talaat Mustafa Group, New Plan Developments, Master Group, Dahab Developments, Khaled Sabry Holding and Nile Developments.