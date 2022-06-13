NCB Developments has appointed Eman Ali as Marketing Director. Eman Ali said that NCB's boards have more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector in east and west of Cairo.
She added that the company's first investments were pumped into the Administrative Capital through its first project, Verity, which is a mixed-use project in the Down Town.
Eman Ali added that the company's marketing plan aims to draw a real and realistic mental picture of its projects without exaggerating or making illogical offers, as well as directing all investors to invest in the real estate sector as it is a safe investment and a safe haven among all investment portfolios.
It is noteworthy that Eman Ali has held many positions with major real estate development companies, led by Talaat Mustafa Group, New Plan Developments, Master Group, Dahab Developments, Khaled Sabry Holding and Nile Developments.
NCB Developments appoints Eman Ali as Marketing Director
Eman Ali added that the company's marketing plan aims to draw a real and realistic mental picture of its projects without exaggerating or making illogical offers
NCB Developments has appointed Eman Ali as Marketing Director. Eman Ali said that NCB's boards have more than 20 years of experience in the real estate sector in east and west of Cairo.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.