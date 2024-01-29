Muscat – Marking a significant stride towards delivering an unparalleled banking experience to its customers, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) offers Privilege Banking, a bespoke financial solution curated for high-end clients. This offering provides a personalised portfolio, unlocking financial opportunities through diverse saving and investment products to help clients realise their future aspirations. Specifically designed for individuals earning between OMR 1,000 up to OMR 2,999, or maintaining a deposit base of OMR 10,000, Privilege Banking underscores a commitment to delivering high-quality financial products.

Sharing his insights on the product, Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager – Head of Private & Segments Banking at NBO, stated, "Privilege Banking is not just a service; it's a commitment to providing a superior financial journey to our valued customers. We understand their diverse needs and aspirations, and this product is designed to cater to them comprehensively. Privilege Banking clientele enjoy exceptional services facilitated by advanced digital solutions, ensuring prompt and convenient access to banking services, ultimately saving time. NBO is dedicated to redefining banking experiences, with Privilege Banking standing as a testament to our unwavering zeal for excellence.”

Privilege Banking incorporates various features, including the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), which necessitates only a minimum monthly investment of OMR 100. Customers can benefit from advantageous pricing on financing options, receive a complimentary Credit Card for the first year, access higher limits for debit card withdrawals and spending, and enjoy the ease of instant local transfers with a nominal fee of 200 baiza.

Additionally, Privilege Banking offers an array of premium lifestyle benefits, allowing them to luxuriate in unique privileges. Customers can enjoy enticing discounts through Xperience from the Entertainer for dining, shopping, and leisure activities. They can travel conveniently with airport lounge access facilitated by their Credit Card, complemented by a generous 2,000 reward points.

Privilege Banking guarantees a smooth and uninterrupted banking experience, offering an exclusive customer journey that empowers them to concentrate on their key priorities. This comprehensive service entails a dedicated relationship manager to address all their banking requirements, a certified wealth adviser to assist in preserving and enhancing their finances, and priority treatment across all branches, including the added convenience of bypassing queues in phone banking.

Privilege Banking strives to deliver a remarkable experience for clients, empowering them to streamline their time and encounter a modernised and efficient banking experience.

Comprehensive details regarding NBO’s array of accounts, products, and exclusive offers are readily accessible at www.nbo.om, available through direct communication with the NBO Call Centre 24770000 or via the user-friendly NBO App.