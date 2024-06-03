Muscat: As part of its commitment to advancing the digital banking landscape, National Bank of Oman’s (NBO) Muzn Islamic Banking is introducing a digital onboarding journey to provide unparalleled convenience for its customers. Its seamless three-step service enables prospective customers to open an account at their convenience, anytime and anywhere, using just the Muzn App. Through this innovation, Muzn is simplifying the account opening process making it faster, easier, and more accessible.

Salima Al Marzooqi, Assistant General Manager & Chief Islamic Banking Officer at NBO, said: “We are thrilled to offer our customers not just simplicity and efficiency, but also excitement through our enhanced digital onboarding journey. This new service underscores our dedication to customer convenience, enabling them to open accounts effortlessly, anywhere and at any time. We combine advanced technology with excellent customer service to ensure our clients have a smooth banking experience.”

By downloading the app, entering personal details, and selecting their desired account type, customers can effortlessly initiate the account opening process. The completion of the account setup, including the availability of new debit cards and account information, is handled swiftly by Muzn. Customers can benefit from the free issuance and delivery of debit cards to their nearest branch, making the onboarding process smooth and advantageous.

Muzn’s Digital Onboarding service ensures enhanced security with advanced verification features, providing peace of mind and reaffirming the bank’s ongoing commitment to delivering convenient and efficient digital banking solutions.

For additional information about Muzn’s accounts, products, and exclusive benefits, please visit www.muzn.om, contact our customer service at 24770001, or use the user-friendly NBO Muzn Islamic Banking App.