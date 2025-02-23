MUSCAT: The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has participated in the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Career Fair 2025, a dynamic event focused on connecting academia with the labor market. The Fair offered an exclusive platform for visitors to engage with aspiring talents and explore a wide range of career opportunities in different organisations.

NBO’s participation reflected its dedication to empower the next generation of Omani talent, providing students and graduates a chance to discover exciting career opportunities. Key highlights included the launch of Tomorrow’s Leaders Program and the unveiling of X-Wall, an innovative interactive digital display that engaged and captivated attendees.

Speaking on the participation, Ali Al Abri, General Manager and Chief Human Resources Officer at NBO, said: "NBO is committed to play a vital role in the professional growth of Oman’s youth. Our participation in the SQU Career & Training Fair 2025 is a great opportunity to connect with students and recent graduates, share our career development programs, and offer them valuable insights into the opportunities available at NBO. This reaffirms our dedication to build meaningful connections with the next generation of Omani talents. It goes without saying that we are excited to engage with promising professionals and support their journey toward a successful and fulfilling career."

Held from February 17 to 19, NBO’s participation at the event cantered around three core pillars: offering career opportunities, promoting its training programs, and delivering practical sessions for job seekers. These sessions assist participants with crafting impactful CVs and developing their interview skills, preparing them for successful careers in the workforce.

It is worth noting that the newly unveiled NBO Tomorrow’s Leaders Program is designed to provide recent graduates with hands-on experience and professional development opportunities within the bank. It offers a clear pathway for graduates to kick-start their careers and thrive in NBO. Visitors to the NBO booth also enjoyed X-Wall, an immersive digital display that offered an interactive experience to get to know NBO’s work environment, discover current job vacancies, and learn about the bank’s youth-focused products and services.

Through its efforts, NBO strengthened its position as a forward-thinking organization dedicated to empowering youth and advancing Omanisation, helping to shape a brighter future for the nation’s workforce.

Comprehensive details on NBO’s accounts, products, and exclusive offers are accessible at www.nbo.om, directly through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.