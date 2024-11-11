

MUSCAT, 11 November 2024— National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently hosted an exclusive dinner for Sadara customers from the Al Batinah region at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Suhar. The event was a gesture of appreciation and an opportunity for NBO to strengthen its connections with top-tier customers, showcasing its commitment to providing personalised and exceptional service.

The evening featured an elegant dinner, creating a welcoming environment where customers could interact directly with NBO representatives, exchange insights, and discuss the bank’s latest initiatives and service enhancements. This gathering is part of NBO’s broader strategy to engage more deeply with customers across Oman.

Ali Mustafa Al Lawati, Assistant General Manager and Head of Private Banking and Segments at NBO commented, “Our Sadara customers are central to NBO’s commitment to exceptional service. This evening’s gathering reflects our dedication to building strong relationships and recognising our customers’ trust in us. We aim to offer financial solutions specifically designed to meet their needs, and events like these allow us to connect more meaningfully with our customers.”

Through its exclusive Sadara Priority Banking services, NBO provides customers with a range of personalised services, including wealth management advice, bespoke financial solutions, and access to a network of global privileges. NBO remains committed to elevating the banking experience for its Sadara clients, continually expanding offerings to reflect the evolving financial landscape.

For more information on NBO Sadara Priority Banking offerings, please visit the NBO website or contact the Call Centre at 24770000.