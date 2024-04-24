Muscat: As part of its ongoing commitment to leadership development and professional growth, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) recently celebrated the graduation of participants from its Tamayuz program. This initiative is designed to cultivate the bank’s next generation of leaders through a comprehensive development framework that leverages both internal expertise and insights from renowned external professionals, reaffirming NBO’s dedication to community engagement and professional development.

Abdullah Zahran Al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of NBO, remarked, “The Tamayuz program stands as a cornerstone within our broader strategy, within our people pillar. While it is a pivotal initiative in our employee development portfolio, it is one of many endeavors undertaken to fortify our institution's future. By equipping our talented team with essential skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities, we cultivate a culture of excellence and innovation at the National Bank of Oman. We take immense pride in our graduates, who are well-prepared to drive significant growth and success moving forward. Their adeptness at aligning strategic goals with practical implementation is instrumental for our bank’s continued progress.”

The program began with the Assessment Center, which initiated a thorough selection process. Candidates underwent extensive testing and interviews, from this competitive group, 49 outstanding individuals were selected to join the Tamayuz talent program, aimed at enhancing the bank's operational performance and success.

The program offered a dynamic curriculum that featured personal effectiveness sessions, technical workshops, leadership courses, professional certifications, and e-learning modules. Participants also took part in live projects, applying their newfound knowledge to real-world challenges, thus gaining valuable insights and substantially boosting their capabilities.

Developed and executed by the bank’s Academy of Excellence in collaboration with HR and senior management, the program included contributions from both internal and external thought leaders, distinguished professors from renowned universities, bestselling authors, and seasoned corporate trainers. Covering topics such as ‘Agility in the Digital Era’, ‘Strategic Decision Making’, ‘Innovation & Divergent Thinking’, and ‘Leading with Gravitas’.

The graduation ceremony, held at the bank’s headquarters, where the CEO Al Hinai presented the certificates and accolades to the graduates and top performers, highlighting the bank's commitment to recognizing and celebrating excellence.

