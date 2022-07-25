National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was awarded “The Social work Pioneer Project Award” from the GCC Council of Ministers of Social Affairs and Labor for its first of a kind initiative, Tamakan Training Program for Fresh Kuwaiti University Graduates.

The Tamakan Program is a Kuwaiti youth program created in collaboration with Creative Confidence. Tamakan helps recent Kuwaiti graduates enter the workforce by helping them acquire the skills they need to succeed.

The award will be presented to NBK during the GCC Ministers’ of Social Affairs annual meeting that will be held on September 25, 2022 in Riyadh-KSA.

"It is indeed a source of immense honor and pride for NBK to win this prestigious award,” said Manal Al Mattar, NBK Public Relations Assistant General Manager. “The award is a testament of NBK’s commitment to social corporate responsibility .It is a well rooted tradition that has been carried out by NBK in its efforts to continuously have an active role in Kuwait`s society.”

Al Mattar added: “NBK believes that investing in human development is investing in our future. TAMAKAN program aligned with NBK’s initiatives to invest in Kuwaiti youth and support their aspirations. TAMAKAN” is one of these initiatives that help invest and support young professionals.”

“The program achieved many areas of impact aligned with our sustainability approach in its contribution to economic growth, productivity and development, especially its role in bridging the gap between students and the workforce by establishing a different employment process,” Al Mattar stressed. “The program as well played an important role in encouraging Kuwaitis to work in the private sector.”

“We are proud to see our project having this recognition that reflects its accomplishment to the job market standards,” she noted.

Over a period of three years, NBK had invested the amount of KD 230,000 in the program. The total number of interns joining and graduating from the TAMAKAN program was over 104 Kuwaiti trainees, and nearly half of the program's graduates were employed later on by NBK.

The program's goal is to take graduates to the next level of self-development and growth before starting their careers. The program is a full time 10-12-week commitment that revolves around working on a real business challenge and shaping business idea.

It’s worth mentioning that the program is offered in collaboration between NBK and Creative Confidence Consulting Company. Creative confidence is a Kuwaiti based training company that specializes in collaboration, innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship training.

