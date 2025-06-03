Al-Ablani: We work collaboratively with educational institutions to develop national professionals and support Kuwait Vision 2035.

National Bank of Kuwait signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the American International University to provide collaborative and innovative training programs and professional development workshops. Signing the memorandum were Mr. Emad Al-Ablani – Group Chief Human Resources Officer from NBK and Mr. Nael Alawadhi – Member of Board of Trustees from AIU with the attendance of officials from both institutions.

According to the agreement, AIU will invite NBK representatives to participate in training programs and workshops organized by the university, which stands as a remarkable chance for exchanging knowledge and experiences. Moreover, specialized training programs will be organized for NBK employees in collaboration with the Human Resources Department, further enhancing the partnership in the field of professional development and elevating professional competencies.

From its end, AIU will share its activities with the bank to explore sponsorship opportunities, and it will facilitate and prioritize NBK’s access to campus to attend the different workshops and activities. AIU will also provide special care for students working part time at NBK by adjusting their schedules in line with their professional obligations, which reflects the two institutions’ commitment to supporting continued education and professional development.

This initiative comes as part of NBK’s continued efforts to promote social responsibility and support education, as it firmly believes that investing in education is key to achieving a sustainable future, and it mirrors its dedication to collaborate with academic institutions to develop national professionals in line with Kuwait Vision 2035 and build a private sector-led economy that is diversified, sustainable, and underpinned by education, innovation, and technology.

On this occasion, Al-Ablani commented: “We strive to provide cutting-edge educational and training tools as per the latest international standards for competency development and enable our employees to access a diversified educational content that imparts knowledge and necessary experiences to boost innovation and enhance sustainability.”

Al-Ablani added: “We are proud of our long-standing relationships with all of Kuwait’s educational and academic institutions that enable us to exchange training experiences and ultimately enhance professional competencies, as we are keen on aligning our own economic sustainability objectives with Kuwait’s, and this relies heavily on providing training opportunities as per the highest international standards.”

Al-Ablani also emphasized NBK’s strong belief in education and its essential role in shaping the future of society, further indicating that the collaboration with AIU confirms NBK’s commitment to preparing a generation of competent leaders and innovators in different fields by motivating students and establishing a nurturing environment that promotes innovation and creativity.

Due to its essential role in affirming its leadership and excellence, NBK is remarkably keen on investing in its human capital by providing the best specialized programs as per international standards, presented by top banking experts who impart their knowledge, and transform professionals into future leaders.