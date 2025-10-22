Profit before tax rose by 11.3% year-on-year, reaching KD 592.5 million

Al-Bahar:

We have maintained balanced growth across our banking segments, driven by a resilient operating strategy

NBK continues to reinforce its leadership amid a challenging global economic landscape

The Shuwaikh Beach Project further strengthens the Bank’s standing as a leading force in social responsibility

Al-Sager:

Our financial results reflect our ability to adapt seamlessly to different economic cycles

We have sustained our growth trajectory through the resilience of our business model, a prudent diversification policy, and thoughtful investments

Investing in technology and innovation remains a cornerstone of NBK’s future growth strategy

NBK continues to deliver innovative banking solutions that meet customers’ expectations and align with evolving market dynamics

The accelerated pace of project awards and robust credit growth signals an improved operating environment domestically

We remain optimistic that the government’s legislative agenda will further strengthen the private sector’s role in alignment with Kuwait’s Vision 2035

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, reporting a net profit of KD 467.4 million (USD 1.53 billion), compared to KD 457.0 million (USD 1.50 billion) for the corresponding period in 2024, marking a year-on-year growth of 2.3%.

The Bank reported KD 592.5 million (USD 1.9 billion) in profit before tax for the first nine-months of 2025, marking a 11.3% increase compared to KD 532.2 million (USD 1.7 billion) in the corresponding period of 2024.

As of the end of September 2025, total assets rose by 14.7% year-on-year to KD 44.9 billion (USD 147.2 billion), while customer loans and advances grew by 12.5% year-on-year, reaching KD 26.1 billion (USD 85.4 billion).

Customer deposits grew by 9.7%, totaling KD 24.6 billion (USD 80.6 billion) by the end of September 2025. Meanwhile, shareholders’ equity reached KD 4.4 billion (USD 14.5 billion), reflecting a growth of 11.0% year-on-year.

Balanced Growth

Commenting on the Bank's 9M2025 financial results, Mr. Hamad Al-Bahar, NBK Group Chairman stated: “Amid a challenging global economic environment, NBK continues to strengthen its position as a leading financial institution, delivering solid performance, driven by balanced growth across its key business segments and supported by a resilient operating strategy.”

Al-Bahar stated that NBK’s financial indicators for the first nine-months of 2025 reflect the Bank’s robust financial position, supported by a strong balance sheet, solid capitalization, ample liquidity, and high asset quality.

He highlighted that the recent opening of the Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project, funded by NBK, further reinforces the Bank’s leadership as the largest contributor to social responsibility in Kuwait. The project also underscores NBK’s enduring commitment to supporting national initiatives that drive sustainable development, contributing to the advancement of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Al-Bahar stated that, as part of NBK’s unwavering commitment to a sustainable financial future, the Bank launched several sustainability initiatives in 2025 while continuing to align operations with ESG standards; thereby strengthening NBK’s position as a responsible and sustainable financial institution.

Growth Trajectory

Meanwhile, Mr. Isam J. Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), said: “NBK’s financial results for the first nine-months of 2025 underscore its strong resilience and ability to navigate shifting economic cycles amid global volatility, trade tensions, escalating tariffs, and a downward trend in interest rates. The Bank has maintained its solid growth momentum, supported by a resilient business model, a well-diversified portfolio, strategic investments, and prudent risk management practices.”

Al-Sager stated that NBK delivered an outstanding operational performance during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, guided by a clear strategic vision; noting that net operating income during the period rose by 4.1% year-on-year to reach KWD 969.0 million (USD 3.2 billion).

He emphasized that the International Banking Group (IBG) remains a cornerstone of the Bank’s operational excellence, consistently driving strong performance across regional and international markets, supported by an integrated network and sophisticated banking services that are tailored to meet the evolving needs of clients across its diverse geographies.

Al-Sager stressed that Boubyan Bank, the Islamic arm of NBK Group, continues to contribute significantly to the Group’s revenues and net profits. He also noted that NBK Wealth endorsed its position as the leading wealth management firm in Kuwait and one of the key players in the region, offering a comprehensive suite of private banking, investment management, and advisory services through a globally integrated operational network.

Furthermore, Al-Sager emphasized that investment in technology and innovation remains the cornerstone of NBK’s future growth strategy, highlighting the Bank’s commitment to further developing its digital infrastructure and expanding the range of smart services to deliver a seamless and secure banking experience.

He explained that, as part of the Group’s commitment to digital transformation, NBK continued to deliver an advanced digital banking experience during the first nine-months of 2025, underpinned by innovative solutions that align with customers’ aspirations and tailored to the evolving market dynamics. He highlighted that the Bank recently launched a suite of carefully designed digital products and services, further enhancing its competitiveness domestically and across the region.

The Operating Environment

Regarding the operational environment in Kuwait, Al-Sager stated: “The economic landscape domestically witnessed remarkable developments in recent months. Capital spending on development projects tripled in the first half of fiscal year 2025–2026 compared to the same period last year. This reflects the government’s accelerated efforts to execute and advance against its development agenda; reinforcing confidence in the local economy and opening broader opportunities for the private sector to engage in new development partnerships.”

Al-Sager highlighted indicators pointing to an improved local operating environment, including an accelerated pace of project activity in Kuwait, with anticipated contract awards for strategic projects such as the third phase of Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and the fourth phase of the Al-Sabiya Power and Water Distillation Plant in the upcoming period. He also noted robust annual growth in local credit, which reached 7.7% during the first eight months of the year.

Al-Sager also emphasized that the recently approved economic legislation, including the Finance and Liquidity Law (Public Debt) and the Real Estate Developer Law, along with the forthcoming approval of the Real Estate Finance (Mortgage) Law, constitutes a key driver for ensuring the smooth and swift functioning of Kuwait’s economy.

Al-Sager praised the plan announced by the Council of Ministers to update approximately 250 laws across various sectors by December 2026, expressing hope that this legislative initiative will contribute to improving the overall business sentiment and strengthening the role of the private sector in line with Kuwait’s Vision 2035.

Accolades for Excellence

In the third quarter of 2025, NBK received several prestigious awards, underscoring its leadership in the banking sector. Global Finance honored NBK with the titles of Best Digital Payment Solutions and Best Online Product Offerings in Kuwait, recognizing the bank's innovative digital solutions that cater to customer needs and adapt to technological advancements. Additionally, Euromoney awarded NBK the Best Bank for Large Corporates in Kuwait and the Best Bank for Diversity & Inclusion in Kuwait, affirming its commitment to corporate excellence and inclusive practices. Furthermore, Weyay Bank, NBK's fully digital banking arm, was named Best Digital-Only Bank in Kuwait by Global Finance, highlighting its pioneering role in the digital banking landscape.

Moreover, the GCC Ministerial Committee for Labor and Social Affairs honored NBK for winning the Best Private Sector Project Award across the GCC for its nominated “Bankee: Financial Literacy Program, recognizing it as an innovative educational initiative and one of the region’s foremost efforts to promote financial awareness and literacy among school students in Kuwait.

NBK was also honored with the Silver Award for Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion for its “NBK RISE” program by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) during the SHRM MENA STAR Awards 2025, held at the SHRM MENA Annual Conference in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. Likewise, the Bank’s steadfast efforts and commitment to environmental responsibility, social impact and corporate governance was recently recognized by the revision of NBK’s ESG Rating from “medium” to “low” risk by Sustainalytics; while MSCI upgraded NBK’s ESG rating to “A”.

Key financial indicators for 9M2025