Customers’ engagement with the ‘Let’s Be Aware’ campaign across NBK’s social media jumped by 215% in one year

Total impressions on the bank’s different channels reached 10 million, an 18% increase year-on-year

As part of its initiatives to promote financial literacy and awareness among all sectors of society National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues active participation in the “Let’s Be Aware” banking awareness campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in collaboration with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA).

In this context, the bank held a discussion session for the students participating in the ‘NBK Aspire’ Summer Internship Program for 2024, targeting students between the age of 14 and 18 years, shedding light on its outstanding efforts in the campaign, which earned it the first place in promoting the campaign in 2023 by the Central Bank of Kuwait, outperforming all local banks.

The session witnessed discussion of a number of topics including - social media safety and protection, not sharing personal information, the risks of investing in cryptocurrencies and what to do when in dangerous situations both online and offline.

It also touched on the difference between external and internal communication and how the bank serves employees with the same efforts done with our customers.

Strong presence

During the session, the speakers highlighted NBK’s strong presence of different social media platforms including Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok, showing the bank’s dedication to keeping pace with all developments in order to meet customers’ changing needs and expectations, as well as maintain active engagement with followers on these platforms.

They mentioned that the impressions on NBK’s different channels reached 10 million, an 18% increase on end of June last year, whereas total follower base exceeded 2 million.

They added that the bank continues to intensify its efforts to promote and develop the content of the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign, by publishing educational and awareness content related to the campaign across all its social media platforms as well as other digital channels. This translated in a total engagement towards the campaign of more than 300,000, a 215% increase compared to end of June last year.

‘Aspire’ participants were engaged in the workshop, active in discussions and participated in an activity to show their creativity in social media strategies and design.

NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different sectors of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait, it frequently organizes various activities to raise awareness on all topics related to the banking sector

The goal of ‘NBK Aspire’ is to encourage students during their summer vacation to receive training and engage in the banking business experience. It also reflects the bank’s steadfast commitment to deliver its social responsibility by empowering and upskilling the young generation to play an active role in the future.