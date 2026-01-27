Profit before tax increased by 5.4 % year-on-year to KD 734.6 million

Al Sager: We delivered a solid operating performance despite global volatility and its spillover effects on regional and local markets. The impact of the Domestic Minimum Top-Up Tax (DMTT) on multinational entities remains transitional, reflecting its effect on profit growth arising from the base-year adjustment in 2025. Our diversified business mix, carefully calibrated investments, and disciplined risk management mitigated the effects of heightened volatility in the global economy. We continue to invest in technology and innovation as fundamental enablers of inclusive and sustainable growth. The international operations of NBK Group and Boubyan Bank remain key contributors to the Group’s profit performance. NBK Wealth continues to cement its leading position as the largest wealth management entity in Kuwait and among the largest in the region. NBK deepens its role in shaping a more sustainable future through its green financing initiatives. We remain optimistic about an improvement in the local operating environment in 2026, supported by several key factors. Rising momentum in project awards, alongside the gradual pace of interest rate cuts, is creating a favorable environment for credit growth in 2026.



National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced its financial results for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.The Bank reported a net profit of KD 575.6 million (USD 1.9 billion), compared to KD 600.1 million (USD 2.0 billion) for the financial year 2024. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 64 fils for 2025, compared to 66 fils for 2024.

Profit before tax increased by 5.4% on a year-on-year basis, reaching KD 734.6 million (USD 2.4 billion) at the end of 2025, compared to KD 696.8 million (USD 2.3 billion) in 2024.

Total assets as of December 2025 grew by 13.1% year-on-year, reaching KD 45.6 billion (USD 149.4 billion), while customer deposits grew by 14.0%, totaling KD 26.1 billion (USD 85.3 billion) by the end of 2025.

Meanwhile, Group loans and advances reached KD26.8 billion (USD 87.8 billion) by December 2025, reflecting a growth of 13.1% year-on-year. In the meantime, shareholders' equity also saw an increase, standing at KD 4.3 billion (USD 14.0 billion), up by 9.2% year-on-year.

In terms of distributions, the Board of Directors has proposed a cash dividend of 35 fils per share for the financial year 2025, equivalent to 53% of net profits. In addition, the Board has recommended the distribution of bonus shares at a ratio of 5%. These proposed distributions are subject to the approval of the Annual General Assembly (AGM).

A Prudent Approach

Commenting on the Bank's annual financial results, Mr. Hamad Al-Bahar, NBK Group Chairman, affirmed that, despite the challenges posed by the global economic environment in 2025, including the repercussions of geopolitical tensions, tariff pressures, and the accommodative trajectory of interest rates, the Bank succeeded in further consolidating its position as a leading financial institution. This performance was underpinned by a prudent operating approach and a flexible strategy anchored in diversification and financial discipline.

Al-Bahar noted that the Bank’s financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025 reflect NBK’s ability to adapt and navigate a wide range of economic conditions, supported by a diversified business model, a strong capital base, high-quality assets, comfortable liquidity position, and a robust governance and risk management framework.

He added that the Bank continues to successfully execute its strategy of balancing the delivery of superior returns to shareholders with meeting the evolving needs of its customers. He further emphasized that sustainability has become a central pillar of NBK’s long-term growth agenda. The Bank recorded a significant year-on-year increase of approximately 23% in the value of its sustainable assets, reaching USD 6.10 billion by the end of 2025. This represents 61% of its strategic 2030 target of USD 10 billion. Al-Bahar added that 2025 marked a year of significant achievements that further reinforced NBK’s position as the largest contributor to corporate social responsibility initiatives in Kuwait. Among the most notable milestones were the inauguration of the Shuwaikh Beach Development and Beautification Project, funded by the Bank at a cost of KWD 3 million, as well as the laying of the foundation stone for the expansion of the NBK Children’s Hospital for Hematology, Oncology, and Stem Cell Transplant. The expansion includes the construction of a new building at an estimated cost of nearly KWD 19 million.

Solid Operating Performance

Meanwhile, Mr. Isam J. Al-Sager, NBK Group Vice Chairman and CEO, said: “The Group’s 2025 results reflect the solid operating performance delivered across its various business segments, led by its core banking activities, despite the volatile global operating environment and its spillover effects on regional and local markets. During the year, the Group recorded a year-on-year growth of 3.6% in net operating income, reaching KWD 1.3 billion (USD 4.2 billion).”

He noted that the Group’s profit before tax recorded a year-on-year increase of 5.4% in 2025, while net profits were impacted by the application of the domestic top-up minimum tax on multinational entities operating in Kuwait. He emphasized that this impact on profit growth is transitional in nature, reflecting the base-year effect of 2025 as the first year of the tax’s implementation.

Al-Sager emphasized that NBK Group’s diversified business mix, carefully calibrated strategic investments, and disciplined risk management have mitigated the impact of adverse global economic conditions. He added that NBK continues to invest in technology and innovation as fundamental pillars of inclusive and sustainable growth, while also expanding its customer base and capitalizing on opportunities across promising markets and key sectors.

He further noted that, throughout 2025, the Bank continued to roll out innovative banking services and products specifically designed to meet the evolving needs of its customers. In addition, the Group’s Consumer and Digital Banking arm launched its new five-year strategy through 2030, marking a strategic shift from mere digitization of services to a fully customer-centric, underpinned by data collection and advanced analytics. This transformation further reinforces NBK’s leadership position locally and regionally, offering an exceptional banking experience.

Furthermore, Al-Sager pointed to the key contribution of both NBK Group’s corporate banking and international operations, as well as Boubyan Bank— the Group’s Islamic banking arm— in strengthening the Group’s profits. He further highlighted that NBK Wealth has continued to consolidate its position as the largest wealth management entity in Kuwait and among the largest in the region, by offering an integrated suite of private banking, investment management, and advisory services through a globally connected network of operations.

On major financing transactions, Al-Sager stated: “During 2025, NBK led a KWD 1.5 billion syndicated term facility with Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC). This transaction represents the largest financing of its kind denominated in Kuwaiti Dinars. The Bank served as the mandated lead arranger and bookrunner for the facility, as well as the agent for the conventional tranche. NBK’s share amounted to KD 495 million of the total financing, making it the largest contributor among all participating conventional and Islamic banks, accounting for approximately 60% of the KD 825 million conventional tranche.”

Al-Sager noted that this transaction reinforces NBK’s position as the largest financier of Kuwait’s oil sector and the primary banking partner for energy companies in supporting their expansion and growth plans.

He further noted that Kuwait Clearing Company’s selection of NBK as the country’s main settlement bank represents a testament to the Bank’s substantial investments in digital infrastructure and its high level of operational readiness. This milestone further strengthens NBK’s role in advancing the development of Kuwait’s capital market infrastructure.

On the sustainability front, Al-Sager affirmed that NBK continues to deepen its leading role in shaping a more sustainable future through its green financing initiatives and the development of products and solutions that reflect global best practices in sustainable finance. In this context, he pointed to the Bank’s signing in 2025 of Kuwait’s first-ever green loan agreement. He also highlighted NBK’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) framework through measurable initiatives that support emissions reduction and the achievement of carbon neutrality by 2060.

The Operating Environment

Al-Sager expressed his optimism regarding an improvement in the domestic operating environment in 2026, supported by a number of key factors.

He explained that the Financing and Liquidity Law enacted in 2025 has established an advanced framework for long-term sovereign debt issuances, thereby enhancing banking system liquidity through high-quality sovereign assets and supporting the financing of large-scale projects. He added that the Real Estate Financing Law—once approved—would enable banks to provide long-term financing for the residential sector, helping address the housing challenge and stimulating activity across construction and real estate–related sectors.

Moreover, Al-Sager noted that the value of government-awarded projects in 2025 exceeded KWD 4 billion, surpassing 2024 levels by well over 60%. Meanwhile, bank credit recorded solid performance, with credit to residents growing by approximately 7.63% year-on-year as of the end of December 2025, the fastest pace since 2023.

He indicated that project awards are expected to gain further momentum in 2026, supported by the broad pipeline of initiatives under the government’s capital projects program across multiple sectors, alongside a gradual pace of interest rate cuts. This combination bodes well for the outlook and is set to create a favorable environment for credit growth for both corporates and individuals during the year.

He emphasized, however, that while the domestic outlook remains positive, it is accompanied by certain regional and global challenges, including persistent geopolitical tensions, tariffs, and their associated negative economic repercussions.

Prestigious Awards

During 2025, NBK further consolidated its leadership position by receiving a series of prestigious awards from leading global institutions and publications.

Among these accolades, MEED named NBK Best Retail Bank and Best SME Bank in Kuwait, in addition to awarding the Bank several regional honors across the Middle East and North Africa, including Best Loan Offering, Best Contactless Payment Experience, and Best Payment Solutions for SMEs. NBK’s digital subsidiary, Weyay Bank, was also recognized with the Most Innovative Product Award for its children’s card, “Jeel.”

NBK also received three prestigious awards from Global Finance, including Best Digital Payment Solutions and Best Online Product Offerings in Kuwait, while Weyay Bank was named Best Digital Bank in Kuwait. Furthermore, the Bank won four awards from Euromoney, including Kuwait’s Best Bank for ESG, Kuwait’s Best Bank for Large Corporates, Kuwait’s Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion, as well as Kuwait’s Best Digital Bank for Weyay Bank.

Key financial indicators for the financial year ended December 31, 2025

About NBK:

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was established in 1952 as the first national bank and the first joint stock company in Kuwait and the Arab Gulf region. NBK achieved net profits of USD 1.9 billion (KD 575.6 million) in 2025, while the Bank’s total assets reached USD 149.4 billion (KD 45.6 billion) by the end of December 2025, while shareholders’ equity reached USD 14.0 billion (KD 4.3 billion).

NBK is the largest conventional financial institution in Kuwait and has actual predominance in the commercial banking sector. The bank has consistently retained the highest credit ratings among all banks in the region, as affirmed by renowned global ratings agencies such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's, and Fitch. Noteworthy is NBK's extensive network, encompassing branches and subsidiaries across key global financial hubs, including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore. Additionally, NBK maintains a robust regional presence in Lebanon, Egypt, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.

