Al-Nasrallah: Investing in our employees is a key strategic pillar for achieving sustainable growth and maintaining our excellence and leadership

In keeping with consistent endeavors to increase employees’ efficiency through the best-in-class training and development programs provided by global experts, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) organized a seminar titled “Driving NBK into the Future” by Warren Knight, the renowned global advisor and expert in digital transformation.

This seminar is designed to help businesses tackle this challenge by providing a comprehensive assessment and roadmap for successful digital transformation. It will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate the complex digital landscape and stay ahead of the competition.

Participating employees will learn how to strategically plan, organize people and resources, and foster a culture of agile innovation, collective responsibility, and customer centricity. They will also gain insights into the impact of digital on the workplace, becoming the leader at the heart of transformational change, and learning how to enable and encourage new ways of rewarding. Furthermore, they will discover how to build and sponsor a digital culture that drives organizational success through a clear roadmap that is tailored to the organization’s unique needs and goals.

The seminar will provide attendees with an in-depth assessment and understanding of each of the three building blocks of digital transformation leadership: Alignment – Optimization and Integration. Alignment refers to the harmonization and integration of various aspects of the organization to work cohesively towards the common goals and objectives of digital transformation. This includes aligning strategies, processes, technologies, people, and resources to ensure they all support and contribute to the transformation journey. Meanwhile, Optimization involves fine-tuning and maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of different elements within the organization, such as processes, technologies, data management, and support functions to ensure that each aspect is functioning at its best to drive successful digital transformation and achieve the desired outcomes.

The seminar will cover the 5 pillars of the Everyday Transformation which include Human Centric, Process tools, Problem Solving, Digital Strategy, Data-Driven Technology, Business Model, Communication, Intention and Agile Mindset.

Speaking on this, Maryam Al-Nasrallah, Talent Management Manager, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said, “We firmly believe that investing in our employees is a key strategic pillar for achieving sustainable growth and maintaining the bank's excellence and leadership. To this end, we are investing largely in developing their skills through advanced training programs, workshops and seminars for renowned international experts, to provide them with the required knowledge and expertise to keep pace with the rapid-evolving financial landscape.”

“We are constantly seeking to enhance our employees’ technical skills and expertise, including leadership capabilities and personal and professional skills, aligning with our belief that continuous training magnifies employees’ knowledge of the aspects of the changes and developments taking place in the banking industry, thus empowering them to tackle future challenges,” she added.

Al-Nasrallah highlighted that NBK has a significant edge in leading digital transformation and innovation in the banking sector, thanks to its pioneering initiatives that encompass all aspects of digital transformation, including training and developing its employees to be prepared for next-generation technologies. In this context, the bank recently launched the ‘NBK Tech Academy’, the first of its kind Academy focusing on digital and data technologies by providing a professional training program to train and qualify young Kuwaiti talents to join the banking sector.

Warren Knight has unwavering dedication spanning 15+ years. As the author of ‘Think Digital First’ and ‘Everyday Transformation’, he equips leaders with the confidence, skills, and tools to embed digital into their core of their transformation.