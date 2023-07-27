As part of its endeavors to invest in and develop its human capital

Underscoring its belief in the importance of investing in the human capital, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) continues the series of Masterclasses on innovation and leadership organized for its employees, in partnership with IE Business School- Madrid.

This series is part of the bank’s consistent endeavors to develop its human capital and talent and qualifying them through top-of-the-line training programs that develop their skills, in partnership with the most reputable international educational institutions.

The series includes lectures focusing on several key topics, mainly Innovation and Leadership, as well as Communication and Digital Trends, Design Thinking Strategy and Customer Experience.

The second Masterclass, which was held during July, was given by Pablo Esteves, Professor of Leadership, IE School of Human Sciences and Technology. Esteves has extensive experience in entrepreneurial endeavors, and is a partner at Emzingo, a leading institution in leadership development, entrepreneurship and social innovation, and helped manage 100+ social projects since 2011.

The Masterclass aimed to explore future working trends and strategic planning for a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous (VUCA) world, identify the challenges and opportunities that may emerge and understand the waves and signals that help imagine plausible future scenarios, and apply them in different fields and industries.

This Masterclass comes within an intensive Development initiative, which includes 8 masterclasses which extend until the beginning of next year, and focus on many key topics that are instrumental in the future of the banking industry.

Speaking on this, Najla Al-Sager, Head of Talent Management, Group Human Resources at National Bank of Kuwait, said: “NBK regards its employees as its most valuable resource, therefore, we give top priority to developing the skills of its employees, harnessing all capabilities to contribute to their professional development. To this end, the bank provides training and development programs in partnership with the most reputable international educational institutions, engaging a number of well-renowned experts to benefit from of their experience in relevant fields.”

“NBK’s consistent efforts to increase the efficiency of its employees reflect its commitment to achieving sustainable growth and creating a banking generation that can assume leadership in the future, and sustain the bank’s successful journey,” she noted.

“Human capital investment is one of NBK’s key strategies to achieve more success, especially considering that developing human resources is a key driver of the bank’s leadership, locally and regionally,” she added.

Founded in 1973, IE Business School is one of the largest business schools in the world, consistently ranked among the top international educational institutions by international magazines and newspapers, Forbes, The Economist, Financial Times and Bloomberg.