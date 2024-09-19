Al-Mattar:

NBK Run is a key element of our expanding efforts to promote sustainability and support sports.

The bank proudly celebrates 30 years of hosting Kuwait's premier sporting event.

The event is scheduled for December 14th, with online registration open until October 5th.

Our strategic partners will provide valuable prizes for winners and attendees.

The race's 30-year legacy underscores the deep-rooted connection between NBK and its community.

Hosting the event every year highlights NBK’s commitment to serving Kuwait and the bank’s pride in its national identity.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) is excited to open registration for the 2024 NBK Run, scheduled for December 14th. Early registration is available from September 18th to October 5th through the “Suffix” website, offering special discounts on race fees. Following this period, registration will continue at regular prices until all slots are filled.

The NBK Run is the largest sporting event in Kuwait, renowned for its massive public participation and extensive media coverage. It stands out as the biggest family entertainment gathering, welcoming participants from all segments of the community, regardless of gender. The event aligns with the national goals for sustainable development in health and sports, supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait”.

This year, NBK proudly celebrates three decades of the NBK Run, commemorating its ongoing dedication to social responsibility and its role in promoting a healthy, active lifestyle as a cornerstone for building a vibrant community.

There will be enhanced collaboration with strategic partners, who will provide valuable prizes for winners and participants, as well as the audience. The Bank will also offer significant prizes to the top three contestants in each category.

The race will honor the top three winners in both the men’s and women’s 10 km categories with cash prizes of KWD 1,000, KWD 700, and KWD 500, respectively. The top three winners in the men’s and women’s 5 km categories will receive KWD 500, KWD 400, and KWD 300, respectively.

The race will start at 8:30 a.m. on December 14th, featuring two distances, both beginning and ending at Kuwait Towers. The 10 km route will proceed towards Souq Sharq, then turn and follow the Gulf Road, reaching 200 meters before the intersection with Green Island, before returning to Kuwait Towers.

The second distance of the race is 5 km, starting from Kuwait Towers and heading towards Souq Sharq. Competitors will then turn and continue running until they reach the intersection at Kuwait Army Club.

Commenting on this significant event, Manal Al-Mattar, Head of Corporate Communications Group at NBK, said: "NBK takes immense pride in organizing this marathon for three decades, making it the largest sporting event in Kuwait. Its significant popularity and media attention draw thousands of participants from all walks of life and age groups."

“We are committed to hosting this race annually as a key aspect of NBK's ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and support sports for a healthier and better life for our community. This event also reaffirms the bank's deep-rooted connections with its community, demonstrating NBK's dedication to serving Kuwait and pride in its national identity, affirming our role as the bank you know and trust." Al-Mattar added.

She emphasized that the bank's tradition of hosting the NBK Run for three decades showcases its dedication to creating a lasting, positive impact on the communities it serves. She noted that this commitment extends to supporting diverse events that inspire the community to embrace healthy habits, enhancing the overall well-being and safety of its members.

Al-Mattar proudly highlighted the race as one of NBK’s most significant and expansive community initiatives. She emphasized the bank’s dedication to being a trailblazer in supporting sustainable development across all fields.

NBK hosts a variety of social events and initiatives each year, highlighting its significant role and steadfast dedication to community development. These efforts span a wide range of social, humanitarian, charitable, educational, sports, and environmental activities, all designed to support and enrich the community.