National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was named the Best Trade Finance Provider in Kuwait for 2023 by Global Finance. Through its annual survey that includes input from hundreds of industry analysts, corporate executives, and technological experts, Global Finance names the best trade finance providers in the world.

Mr. Waleed Jarjouhi, Head Of Financial Institutions and Trade Finance at National Bank of Kuwait - London, was presented with the award on the sidelines of the ceremony held in London, England.

Global Finance selects the winners base on a rigorous criteria including transaction volume, the scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing, and innovative technologies.

NBK was recognized as one of the best banks in the world and MENA region for providing trade finance services in Global Finance's 23rd annual survey naming the best financial institutions in more than 100 countries around the world.

This distinguished award acknowledges NBK's dominating position and share of the trade finance industry, as well as its crucial role in mega deals across a wide range of vital industries, owing to its superior customer service and added value. These efforts are further supported by its vast regional and international reach and its professional and knowledgeable team.

The award also recognizes NBK's exceptional capability to maintain strong and sustainable relationships with its customers, firmly positioning the Bank to participate in some of the most important financing transactions while strengthening its leading and dominating position in the local and regional markets.

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is one of the most reputable finance and economics magazines. It has a circulation of 50,000 readers in 193 countries worldwide, including senior corporate executives and financial officers making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.

The magazine recognizes the best international and regional banks and financial institutions based on the results of several yearly surveys that measure their creativity and profitability.

For more information about Global Finance magazine's Best Trade Finance Provider Award in Kuwait 2023, please visit their website at: https://www.gfmag.com/

