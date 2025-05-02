Al-Ablani: We aim to attract young digital competencies and talents and build creative and innovative national cadres

- We are proud to be the workplace of choice in the banking sector among national fresh graduates

- NBK believes in the potential of every individual in society and seeks to provide equal opportunities for all

- We aim to mainstream PWDs into the workforce and increase their participation in the banking sector

As part of delivering its responsibilities towards all society segments, , National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) participated in the Career Fair “Partners to Employ Them” for the Disabled, organized by the Public Authority for Disability Affairs (PADA) in collaboration with the Human Construction Society for Social Development (HCS). NBK also sponsored “With You All the Way” Job Fair at Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech)

The career fair “Partners to Employ Them” was held in April at the Cultural Center of Kuwait University, where NBK Group Human Resources staff showcased available job opportunities for PWDs, and responded to all inquiries raised by participants.

NBK’s participation in the fair aims to provide job opportunities in various fields for people with disabilities (PWDs), foster mainstreaming them into the workforce and increase their active participation in the banking sector. It also serves as an important opportunity to promote inclusion in the labor market and support PWDs to pursue their career ambitions.

Commenting on this, Mr. Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at National Bank of Kuwait said: “At NBK, we firmly believe in the potentials of every individual in society and seek to provide equal opportunities for all sectors. Therefore, we are keen to extend all sorts of support to the PWDs in Kuwait, regarding this as a national duty and steadfast commitment.”

“We have a policy for recruiting certain categories of people with special needs, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Disabled Affairs (PADA) and the Public Authority for Manpower (PAM). In this regard, we provide them with specially designed training programs to drive their engagement in the workplace, reflecting our dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace,” Al-Ablani highlighted.

“Seeking to ensure ethical hiring practices, NBK adheres to robust corporate governance, including fair labour standards and the provision of ability and work psychometric tests to all candidates, guaranteeing a transparent and unbiased recruitment process. The bank’s policies are rigorously designed to combat discrimination and promote a culture of equality and fairness across all hiring activities,” Al-Ablani emphasized.

National Bank of Kuwait also sponsored the career fair “With You All the Way” at Kuwait Technical College (K-Tech)

NBK’s partnership in the fair at K-Tech reflects its commitment to supporting national professionals, attracting the best digital talents and competencies, and exposing them to suitable work opportunities in a field as significant as the financial and banking sector, especially with the rise in demand for young talents specialized in Fintech, Cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

NBK’s pavilion witnessed a remarkable turnout, as the Human Recourses Group team responded to all queries and received employment applications, further echoing the bank’s commitment towards encouraging fresh graduates to join the banking sector, which plays a pivotal role in the growth of Kuwait’s economy.

NBK annually sponsors various career fairs to give the youth the chance to explore job opportunities that align with their aspirations, which highlights its commitment to supporting young talents and preparing them for the job market. NBK also puts all its efforts into sponsoring career fairs that support the youth and help fresh graduates obtain the jobs they need.