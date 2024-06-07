Al-Rushaid: Our awareness activities help foster a fraud-resilient environment

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) always seeks to intensify efforts to increase awareness on electronic fraud risks and protection methods among the public, as part of its continued participation in the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign introduced by the Central Bank of Kuwait, in cooperation with Kuwait Banking Association (KBA), which aims to promote financial literacy and raise awareness about the role of the banking sector and ways to maximize the benefit from its various services.

In this context, NBK’s Digital Communication team organized an awareness session for employees to highlight the latest forms of electronic fraud, the common methods used by scammers, and how to avoid falling victim to them.

Commenting on this, Abdul-Mohsen Al-Rushaid, AGM, Head of Digital Communications at National Bank of Kuwait said, “NBK aims to expand its efforts in spreading banking and financial awareness among all sectors of society, including employees, by familiarizing them with the latest forms of electronic fraud and how to steer clear of them, and highlighting how crucial is cybersecurity.”

“The engagement was great, as employees enjoyed the session and gained valuable insights that will undoubtedly benefit them and customers as well, thus minimizing electronic fraud cases,” he remarked.

“Such awareness activities help foster a fraud-resilient environment, which underscores our proactive approach in educating and empowering the public against fraud. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and across the region, NBK frequently organizes various activities that contribute to raising awareness about all topics related to the banking and help in combating fraud and financial crime,” he mentioned.

“NBK uses all its digital channels to highlight different fraud types including fictitious investments whether in cash, commodities, virtual currencies or real estate. Additionally, it always warns customers against all fraud attempts via SMS, e-mail or phone calls by sharing messages on its social media platforms to warn customers against clicking unverified ads like those promising high gains, enticing individuals to register their personal information on fake trading platforms or accounts promising financial aids,” he explained.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key promoter and participant in all CBK’s campaigns and initiatives to increase financial and banking awareness among different sectors of society. The bank also ranked first in promoting the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign in 2023 according to CBK, outperforming all local banks.