Seeking to continuously improve customer banking experience through exceptional offers, benefits and rewards, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has announced extending its exclusive partnership with Xcite by Alghanim Electronics, subsidiary of Alghanim Industries for additional two years until 2026. This partnership provides NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders with exclusive offers that meet their expectations.

Started in 2024, the partnership will continue to give cardholders 10% NBK KWT Points when using their NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card to shop at Xcite instore, online or through the app, as well as 2% instant discount on selected products.

In celebration of the renewal of this strategic partnership, NBK is delighted to offer a 5% online instant discount to all NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders for purchases made at Xcite from January 9 to January 11, 2025. This exclusive offer is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty and enhancing their shopping experience with even greater value.

NBK and Xcite are committed to provide various offers and promotions all year round and on special occasions such National Days, Mother’s Day, as summer, back to school deals and many more.

On this occasion, Mr. Anwar Al-Ballam, Senior Products Manager, Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait said, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with a leading electronics brand like Xcite. Through this partnership, we aim to provide our customers with exclusive offers and exceptional rewards throughout the year and on special occasions, so that we always remain closer to our customers.”

“NBK maintains solid relationships with leading institutions across different sectors, which we leverage to improve customer banking experience by delivering top-notch offers, discounts and benefits for unmatched banking experience” he added.

“We depend on the extensive experience gained over long decades to understand customers’ needs, evaluate their goals, and even exceed their expectations. Therefore, service excellence and top-notch customer experience are embedded in NBK’s culture,” he continued.

“This partnership reflects NBK’s dedication to elevating to customers banking experience by providing valuable and competitive banking services tailored to meet their different needs and categories. This comes within our constant endeavors to keep pace with their changing needs and evolving expectations,” he explained.

On his part, Hussam Ibrahim, Senior Vice President at Xcite, mentioned, “Renewing our partnership with NBK is not just an extension of an agreement, but strengthening a strategic alliance that has transformed customer experience. Over the past year, we have successfully delivered innovative solutions and exclusive offers to KWT Visa Infinite Credit Cardholders, enriching their lifestyle and meeting their expectations. We are committed to maintaining our leadership and innovation, striving to exceed expectations and provide advanced technological services that reflect our shared vision. This renewed partnership is a bold step towards strengthening our position as industry leaders and reaffirming our dedication to always delivering the best to our valued customers.”

“This fruitful collaboration with NBK will strengthen Xcite’s leading position in the electronics sector, while allowing cardholders to benefit from special offers and discounts on the latest electronic devices, as well as exclusive technological benefits that suit their dynamic lifestyle,” he noted.

A Card Like No Other

NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card is the most popular credit card in Kuwait, as it offers customers a unique lifestyle with exceptional rewards, benefits and offers tailored to meet their needs and expectations, and cashback up to KD 1,000 in NBK KWT Points every month.

The card combines an exclusive package of exceptional rewards with a design inspiring national pride, making it a card like no other, and gives customers the flexibility to choose the way they want to earn rewards based on their lifestyle; either the “Spends Tier” or “Merchant Category” option.

When choosing the “Merchant Category”, customers can earn NBK KWT Points on all payments made using NBK KWT Visa Infinite Credit Card at the selected categories, with 10% on dining and telecom, 5% on fitness and beauty and 3% on clothing, grocery and education.

Meanwhile, when choosing the “Spends Tier” earning option, based on their monthly spends, with up to 5% on international POS, up to 4% on digital payments, and up to 3% on all other spends.

The earned NBK KWT Points can be redeemed through NBK Online or Mobile Banking whether as cashback directly to the card, travel booking at more than 800 airlines and 150,000 hotels, e-vouchers from over 190 merchants, or points exchange with most preferred airlines.

NBK Visa Credit Cards offer the best payment method for the convenience and benefits they provide to customers, especially when using them in shopping including NBK Rewards Program as well as Purchase Protection and Extended Warranty.