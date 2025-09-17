In a new move that reaffirms its commitment to empowering employees and providing them with the latest banking solutions, the National Bank of Kuwait announces a special initiative in collaboration with Weyay Bank, the first digital bank in Kuwait by NBK. This initiative aims to offer a comprehensive and exclusive digital banking experience to NBK Group employees, enhancing their financial well-being and supporting their modern lifestyle.

This partnership underscores NBK's firm belief in the importance of investing in its employees and providing an advanced work environment that fosters their professional and personal growth. The initiative also reflects the Weyay Bank’s role in adopting the latest digital transformation technologies through delivering innovative banking solutions and digital loans that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

Key Weyay’s Digital Features for NBK Employees:

NBK employees will have full access to the innovative digital services offered by Weyay Bank through its application, including:

Seamless Banking and Smart Financial Management: The Weyay app features an intuitive and modern user interface, specifically designed to meet the digital needs and preferences of its customers. Users can easily access different card types and services and arrange their products in a way that suits them. To further cater to customer preferences, the app allows users to search for offers and rewards, with the option to categorize them by the type of bank card they hold or the type of offer. Weyay offers advanced tools for personal budgeting and real-time expense tracking, along with fast and easy money transfers. These features give employees complete control over their finances and enhance their ability to manage them efficiently.

Digital Marketplace: The app includes a diverse digital marketplace where users can securely purchase various digital cards and pay their mobile phone bills. Customers can also manage mobile services and buy packages at competitive prices from stc Telecom Company without ever leaving the Weyay app.

Innovative Saving Solutions: The Weyay app allows employees to use features like "Saving Pots," which help them set specific savings goals and work toward achieving them effectively. These pots also offer the option of earning monthly interest, helping users reach their financial goals faster. A standout feature is the "Hide Balance" option, allowing users to focus on their savings goals without the temptation of spending triggered by seeing a constantly growing balance. Additionally, users can temporarily lock their saving pot, preventing direct withdrawals until a specified goal is met.

"Jeel" Card and App for Ages 8-14: With the Weyay app's parental controls, employees can issue a "Jeel" card for their children, instilling financial literacy and responsible money management from an early age. The "Jeel" user interface is simplified and designed to resonate with children, setting a new standard for banking services tailored to this age group.

Commenting on the initiative, Emad Al-Ablani, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at the National Bank of Kuwait, said: "NBK has always been committed to empowering its employees and providing a stimulating work environment. This step with Weyay Bank is about delivering an integrated banking experience that aligns with their modern lifestyle. We believe that providing our employees with the best tools and services not only boosts their productivity and job satisfaction but also helps them achieve their financial and personal goals."

Amal Al-Duwaisan, Head of Weyay Bank, added: "We are proud of this initiative, which affirms Weyay Bank's position and its role in redefining the banking experience to be more accessible and flexible. Offering our digital services to NBK employees is a testament to our confidence in Weyay's ability to keep pace with the rapid changes in today's world."