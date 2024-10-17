Cairo: In line with its expansion strategy and commitment to enhancing its banking products and services, NBK Egypt proudly announced the launch of the NBK Beyond Banking for VIP customers. This innovative offering represents the latest addition to the bank’s suite of premium services, aimed at catering to a distinguished clientele. Building upon the existing premium services, including Thahabi Banking and Privilege Banking, the NBK Beyond Banking sets itself apart with exclusive features tailored to meet the unique needs and aspirations of its customers. It provides a comprehensive array of services and products designed to elevate the banking experience, ensuring that clients receive unparalleled support that aligns with their lifestyles and exceeds their expectations.

The bank celebrated the launch of NBK Beyond Banking with a grand ceremony at the Sound and Light area of the Pyramids, attended by esteemed clients and prominent public figures.

At this milestone celebration, Mr. Yasser El-Tayeb. Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director of NBK-Egypt said: “The introduction of this new segment aligns with the Bank's expansion strategy, aimed at reaching a broader range of customer segments, particularly those with distinguished needs. This initiative leverages the significant advancements we have made in modernizing our infrastructure. The bank has experienced substantial growth in its digital capabilities in recent years, positioning us as a formidable competitor in the Egyptian banking landscape and enhancing our market share in the region’s most populous country.”

El-Tayeb highlighted that NBK Beyond Banking segment was established following a comprehensive and thorough analysis of the Egyptian market, focusing on the unique needs and preferences of its customers. This initiative aims to foster customer satisfaction by promoting the concept of a comprehensive banking experience that transcends traditional financial services. It aspires to introduce innovative services and products that enhance customer connectivity with the bank, addressing their work and lifestyle needs both within Egypt and abroad. This endeavor is further strengthened by the affiliation of NBK-Egypt with NBK Group, which boasts a robust regional and global presence across 13 countries worldwide.

El-Tayeb also emphasized that the launch of this segment, tailored for key clients, underscores the bank's progress, particularly within the retail banking sector, which is experiencing significant growth alongside the corporate sector. Looking ahead, the bank’s strategic focus will be on attracting new customers to further strengthen its retail banking portfolio, which caters to a wide range of customer segments. “Our objective is to enhance service quality and expand our geographical presence,” El-Tayeb stated. “We are also committed to strengthening our alternative digital channels, encouraging customers to adopt these platforms for payments, purchases, and other transactions, thereby shifting away from traditional financial methods. This aligns with efforts by the government and the Central Bank of Egypt to drive digital transformation and promote a cashless society, in support of Egypt's Vision 2030.”

El-Tayeb added that the new segment, with its numerous benefits for the bank's key clients, marks a significant leap in the services and products available in the Egyptian market. NBK Beyond Banking customers will enjoy exceptional convenience, flexibility, and tailored financial solutions designed to help them effectively manage and grow their wealth. These offerings encompass a wide range of products and services aimed at enriching both their personal and professional lives.

They will also enjoy competitive interest rates on both deposits and loans, as well as credit cards tailored to their specific needs. Additionally, dedicated branch staff and financial advisors will be exclusively assigned to serve them, providing personalized attention. Luxurious in-branch centers will be available to offer maximum comfort and privacy. Furthermore, customers will have access to 24/7 service through a dedicated hotline at the bank’s call center, ensuring no waiting periods, for their convenience and to save them valuable time.

In addition, the luxurious concierge services provide Beyond Banking customers with an elevated lifestyle experience, offering access to a world of luxury for all aspects of their daily lives, both in Egypt and abroad. These services are complemented by a host of exclusive benefits tailored specifically for clients of this distinguished segment.

About the Bank:

NBK-Egypt has a vast network of 53 branches spread over premium locations in various Egyptian governorates and cities, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Delta, Red Sea, Port Said, Upper Egypt, and the industrial zones in 6th of October 10th of Ramadan cities. The Bank is also privileged to be among the elite banks within the Egyptian market that offer Islamic banking services in addition to its conventional products throughout its Islamic branches. Moreover, NBK-Egypt has a vast network of ATMs nationwide to service the Bank’s clients around the clock. Furthermore, the bank offers a wide range of digital and electronic services, providing its customers with a unique banking experience. These services enable customers to conveniently conduct their banking transactions anytime and anywhere, eliminating the need to visit the bank for every transaction.

National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) was incorporated in 1952 as the first local bank and the first shareholding company in Kuwait and the Gulf region. NBK continues to enjoy collectively one of the highest ratings among all banks in the Middle East from the three international rating agencies Moody’s (A1), Standard and Poor’s (A), and Fitch Ratings (A+). The Bank’s ratings are supported by its strong financial indicators, asset quality, and high capitalization, in addition to its highly recognized and very stable management team, as well as strategic vision and stable funding base. NBK enjoys the most comprehensive banking presence with a local and international network with international presence in the world’s leading financial centers including China, Geneva, London, Paris, New York, and Singapore, in addition to its regional presence in Egypt, Lebanon, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the UAE.