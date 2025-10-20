The delegation focused on the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities to support economic stability in Kuwait and the wider region

NBK’s participation underscores its role as an active partner in the global economic dialogue

The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) delegation concluded its participation in the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington, D.C., reflecting the bank’s commitment to engaging in leading global economic forums to discuss key issues shaping the future of both the global and regional economies.

The delegation was headed by Mr. Isam Al-Sager, Vice Chairman and Group CEO, alongside Ms. Shaikha Al-Bahar, Deputy Group CEO, Mr. Faisal Al-Hamad, Chief Executive Officer - NBK Wealth Group; and Mr. Omar Bouhadiba, CEO of International Banking Group; as well as Mr. Rani Selwanes, General Manager of NBK - New York.

The NBK delegation attended a reception hosted by the Embassy of the State of Kuwait in Washington, D.C., in the presence of Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment. The event was hosted by Her Excellency Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States of America, who extended a warm welcome to the chairpersons and senior executives of Kuwaiti banks, as well as distinguished leaders of the Kuwaiti banking sector.

The Bank’s delegation also participated in the reception hosted by Kuwait Banking Association (KBA) for senior global banking executives, held alongside the key events and meetings. "The ceremony was held under the patronage and in the presence of the Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait, Mr. Basel A. Al-Haroon, and attended by Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Acting Minister of Finance, and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment; Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the United States of America; Mr. Jasem AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC); along with the governors of central banks in Arab countries, chairpersons of Kuwaiti banks, senior leaders from the financial and banking sectors, and a number of prominent economic figures from around the world."

Meetings & Events

On the sidelines of the 2025 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group, NBK participated in a series of high-level events and discussions, holding several bilateral meetings with senior international officials to explore new avenues for strategic cooperation and strengthen long-term partnerships.

Furthermore, the NBK delegation engaged with senior global officials and decision-makers on a range of key topics at the forefront of the international economic agenda, with particular focus on the most pressing challenges confronting the banking and financial sector worldwide amid the evolving global landscape.

The delegation also took part in the annual meeting of the Institute of International Finance (IIF) members, as well as the annual international banking symposium organized by the Group of Thirty (G30).

The Annual Meetings of the IMF and the WBG stand as the largest global gathering of their kind, bringing together over 10,000 participants, including central bank governors, finance and development ministers, private sector executives, civil society leaders, and distinguished academics.

This annual gathering serves as a unique platform for discussing global economic policy and exchanging insights on the challenges and opportunities confronting the international economy. This year’s meetings carry particular significance amid the heightened uncertainty and evolving dynamics facing the global economic landscape.

Key topics on the agenda included global economic growth prospects, risks to the global financial system, including the impact of geopolitical tensions on inflation and markets, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and innovation. Discussions also focused on debt management, development, and poverty reduction, with an emphasis on designing effective policies to support emerging economies and advance sustainable and inclusive economic growth worldwide.

The Annual Meetings feature several significant committees, with the most notable ones being the Development Committee, the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC), the Group of Ten, the Group of Twenty-Four, among others. In addition, the meetings include seminars, media sessions, press conferences, and numerous events that focus on the global economy, international development, and the stability and evolution of the global financial system.

Through its annual participation in the IMF and World Bank meetings, NBK underscores its role as an active partner in the global economic dialogue. The Bank engages with international counterparts to discuss emerging challenges and opportunities, contribute to economic stability in Kuwait and the region, stay abreast of the latest developments in the global financial sector, and leverage best international practices to continually enhance its banking services and deliver efficient, high-quality solutions to its customers.

These meetings also provide a valuable opportunity to engage with senior officials from global financial institutions, gain in-depth insights into market trends and monetary and fiscal policy outlooks, and understand and proactively address the challenges confronting the global economy.

NBK has a global presence across 13 countries on four continents and holds one of the strongest credit ratings among leading banks in the Middle East, according to the consensus of the three renowned international credit rating agencies: Moody’s, Fitch, and Standard & Poor’s.

NBK is committed to participating in international forums and key meetings to stay abreast of the latest global developments, initiatives, and discussions on the global economy, international development, and the financial system. Such engagement underscores the Bank’s dedication to contributing to the global economic dialogue and reinforcing its role as a bridge linking Kuwait’s and the region’s financial markets with the broader international financial landscape.