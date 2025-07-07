NBK warns against falling for tempting offers and low prices when renting chalets through social media platforms.

Scammers send payment links from outside Kuwait using numbers that appear to be local using AI.

National Bank of Kuwait continues its effective participation in the “Let’s Be Aware” campaign launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with local banks and Kuwait Banking Association, with the aim to enhance banking culture and financial awareness and literacy in society.

To that end, NBK has been utilizing all its efforts to raise public awareness about fraudulent actions and ways to avoid them by publishing educational content such as videos, text messages, and pieces of advice through its social media platforms and other channels.

In this campaign, NBK warns against the fraudulent methods and various techniques scammers use to steal customer information or money through fake reservations of hotel apartments or chalets. Many unverified companies entice some customers through their social media pages by posting videos of a luxurious chalets with a stunning sea view for rent at a price lower than the actual market price, with the condition of obtaining a down payment for the reservation. After payment, it becomes clear that the reservation was made through a fake company or that the reservation was made for a completely different chalet than the one agreed upon.

Therefore, NBK warns against dealing with unverified websites or companies to book for hotels or chalets, emphasizing the need to first confirm the reliability of any company, website, or agent handling the reservation process by visiting the chalet before paying any money to avoid fraud.

Moreover, NBK warns against clicking on payment links, as fraudsters scammers deliberately send ones from outside Kuwait using numbers that appear to be local using AI.

NBK believes in the importance of enhancing financial literacy among all segments of society and raising awareness about the best ways to benefit from its diverse services through its branches and digital channels, which have the highest number of followers among all banks in Kuwait.

NBK's efforts to educate its customers are a fundamental pillar of its strategy, as it consistently emphasizes the need for customers to adhere to general instructions and guidelines to avoid digital fraud, as well as the importance of regularly changing bank card PINs and not sharing them with fraudsters claiming to be from the bank.

The "Let's Be Aware" campaign is the largest in the region, aiming to raise banking and financial literacy among bank customers. It also addresses critical awareness topics, including the necessary steps to avoid fraud, the threats of high-risk investments, the best ways to benefit from banking services, and it promotes a culture of savings and investment along with other relevant topics.

It is worth mentioning that NBK is a key supporter and partner in all CBK’s initiatives and campaigns aiming to raise financial awareness and spread banking culture among all segments of society. As a leading financial institution in Kuwait and across the region, NBK frequently organizes various activities that contribute to raising awareness about all topics related to the banking sector. It also organizes various activities and training courses on combating fraud and financial crimes.