National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) has entered into an exclusive partnership with SPARK Athletic Center, Kuwait’s premier fitness and health destination. This collaboration reflects NBK’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the banking experience by providing its customers with exceptional services and tailored offers that align with diverse lifestyle preferences.

The agreement was formalized at the SPARK Athletic Center headquarters in Shuwaikh, with Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, General Manager of the Consumer Banking Group at National Bank of Kuwait, and Mr. Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain, CEO of Groupxen, signing on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the terms of the agreement, NBK, in partnership with SPARK, will introduce a groundbreaking service to its customers at the start of 2025.

This will include innovative offers and exclusive benefits, carefully crafted to align with their aspirations and needs.

On this occasion, Mr. Hisham Al-Nusif, General Manager of the Consumer Banking Group at NBK, remarked: “We are committed to continually enhancing convenience and excellence for our customers across all segments and age groups. By offering the finest services and exceptional offers, we aim to meet their needs, fulfill their aspirations, and deliver a truly unique banking experience.”

“We are delighted with this partnership with SPARK Athletic Center, a pioneer in the fitness industry, as it offers our customers exclusive benefits that reinforce NBK’s leadership in the banking sector,” added Al-Nusif. He emphasized that the bank is consistently looking to expand its network of partners and leverage its strong relationships with major companies across various sectors to deliver an unparalleled banking experience, offering services and benefits that elevate the lives of its customers.

He explained that customer satisfaction and delivering the best banking experience are integral to NBK's culture. He further noted that, with the extensive experience gained over decades, the bank is well-equipped to understand customer needs, assess their goals, and consistently exceed their expectations.

In the meantime, Mr. Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain, CEO of Groupxen, stated: “We are proud to partner with a leading banking institution and esteemed brand like NBK. This partnership marks a strong and exciting new chapter for SPARK Athletic Center, and we are committed to working together to raise awareness about sports and encourage the entire Kuwaiti community to embrace a healthy lifestyle.”

“There is no doubt that our collaboration with NBK, a pioneer in driving tangible, qualitative advancements across various sectors, will greatly enhance our efforts to deliver SPARK's message to the widest possible audience of both citizens and residents in Kuwait,” Al-Babtain added.

Founded in 2013, SPARK Sports Athletic Center is Kuwait’s premier fitness and wellness destination, providing exceptional experiences through cutting-edge facilities, innovative programs, and a results-driven approach. Catering to individuals of all fitness levels, SPARK offers a comprehensive range of services, including advanced strength training, high-performance group fitness classes, and specialized fitness programs.