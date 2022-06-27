Dubai: National Bank of Fujairah (NBF) PJSC announces the relocation of its Al Ras branch to Al Khor Street, Mohammad Ahmad Al Sakit Building, Dubai.

As part of the bank’s mission to make banking efficient and easy for its customers, this branch at the famous Gold Souk area in Al Ras, will provide customers with convenient access to its award-winning banking services in the heart of Dubai.

The branch is strategically located to best serve the key traders and businesses from the precious metals and other industries present in the thriving hub of the Gold Souk. NBF recognises the specific banking needs of its clients, and this branch will play a significant role in providing them with solutions to serve their unique requirements.

As the primary branch in the Deira area, the Al Ras branch will service the densely populated surrounding business centre, offering a full-range of banking services for its customers, with enhanced 24/7 facilities. For NBF’s corporate customers, Cash Deposit Machines (CDMs) with high capacity cash acceptance and instant credit to account facility are available. Additionally, corporate customers can deposit very large amount of cash in secured bags even after banking hours using Night Safe Deposit machines that will be credited to their accounts in few hours.

Al Ras Branch

Address:

Mohammad Ahmad Al Sakit Building, Ground Floor, Al Khor Street, Al Ras, Dubai

Google Coordinates: 25.269737, 55.295505

Operating hours: Mon - Thu & Sat: 8:00 am - 3:00 pm, Friday 7:30 am - 12:30 pm

Tel: 600-565551

Fax: 09-2029426

Call Center: 8008NBF(623)

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’a compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC, and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s with a negative outlook; and BBB / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 (of which 1 is an electronic banking service unit) across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae