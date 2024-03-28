Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Embarking on the journey of homeownership is a monumental step, and finding the perfect mortgage to finance it can be daunting without the right guidance. Introducing Holo – your ultimate mortgage solution. Holo stands as the first platform in the Middle East to provide free digital mortgage services, streamlining the process by offering expert advice and competitive rates seamlessly.

This year, Holo is truly breaking new ground by offering an opportunity to cover the first year of your mortgage, capped at AED 120,000 annually (that's AED 10,000 a month) when you apply for your mortgage through Holo.

With property rental rates soaring to all-time highs, the choice between renting and buying a house presents a huge opportunity cost. Above which, the complexities of financing your dream home are also escalating alongside. In an industry still in its infancy, numerous factors influence the journey to homeownership, from cumbersome paperwork to conflicting advice and fluctuating interest rates. For first-time buyers, it can feel like diving into the deep end without any form of life support.

Enter Michael and Arran, the visionary co-founders of Holo, who have experienced this chaos firsthand over the last 25 years. Their frustration in finding an optimal solution led to the birth of the Middle East’s first digital mortgage service platform: a streamlined solution to make the homeownership process smoother.

Thus, Holo was born just before the peak of Covid-19 in 2020, where they tapped into the customer’s needs for a more efficient way of applying for finance. For Holo, it isn’t just about selling mortgages; it's about helping people buy their homes. With an interface that is secure and transparent, backed by an algorithm offering prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and refinancing options from multiple lenders in seconds.

Holo doesn't take a one-size-fits-all approach; instead, it is driven by technology and backed by a team of specialists from the industry.Which when combined, provides users with pertinent questions that lead to live products that match their exact requirements.

From start to finish, the entire process, from filling in the inquiry form to handing over the keys, has been smoothed out by Holo.

So, what’s new in 2024 for them? They believe in remaining as the pioneering force in the mortgage industry by being a one-stop solution. They strive to be the source of relief by offering a year’s worth of mortgage assistance, and any prospective owners can be a part of it and seize the opportunity from March 18th until June 9th.

By logging onto the Holo portal, clicking 'Get your mortgage now,' and completing the application by June 9th, users provide essential details like the desired loan amount and residency status. Once submitted, the application then facilitates the process by prompting relevant questions and takes you through the next steps. From application submission to receiving the keys, Holo has developed machine learning and leverages AI to automate the manual tasks, ensuring a smooth transition to homeownership. One lucky applicant will be rewarded with a year’s worth of mortgage payments, with the amount disbursed into the winner’s account on a monthly basis.

As we navigate the complexities of today’s real estate market, Holo emerges as the guiding light and enhances the customer journey for those venturing into homeownership. With its intuitive platform and unwavering dedication to transparency, Holo has redefined the mortgage process, offering unparalleled ease in finding the perfect home and securing the ideal mortgage rate.

From March 18th to June 9th, seize the chance to be a part of this groundbreaking opportunity to win big and make your homeownership dreams a reality with Holo.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Holo

Holo is a UAE-based fintech company on a mission to simplify the process of owning a home by offering digital mortgage services in the Middle East for the very first time. For first-time buyers and homeowners exploring refinancing options, Holo’s proprietary technology and trusted independent advisors take the guesswork out of buying property in the UAE, making the process easier, faster and completely stress-free.

Launched in 2020, the company’s founders set out to develop a secure and transparent algorithm-backed platform that would allow prospective homeowners complete visibility and access to a full range of unbiased mortgage and remortgage options from more than 20 local lenders, within minutes. Since then, Holo’s diverse team of mortgage experts, tech developers and client servicing specialists have helped advise more than 20,000 clients in financing their homes and in 2020 launched Holo X, a white-label home loan advisory solution available to brokers, real estate agents and property developers.

Looking ahead, Holo is evolving its offering to further simplify the user journey, provide a real-time snapshot of all mortgage offers available, and expand its reach and presence across new markets in the GCC beginning with KSA in 2023.