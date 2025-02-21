RIYADH, Saudi Arabia /PRNewswire/ -- NAVEE, a global leader in sustainable mobility solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new electric scooters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including ST3 Pro, GT3 Pro and V25i Pro. With a focus on innovation, eco-friendly design, and user convenience, NAVEE's latest scooters are set to transform the way people commute in the region.

The launch aligns with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 initiative, which emphasizes sustainability and the development of environmentally friendly transportation options. NAVEE is proud to support this vision by introducing state-of-the-art electric scooters that offer a stylish, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional vehicles.

Key Features of NAVEE ST3 Pro Electric Scooters

Automotive-Grade Quadruple Suspension Powered by the Advanced Damping Arm System: Whether on bumpy city streets, gravel paths, or cobblestones, it absorbs every bump for a comfortable journey.

Rear-drive 1350W peak power motor: The powerful motor can help riders enjoy smooth acceleration and reliable performance across diverse terrains. Besides, you can experience powerful climbs with no power loss, effortlessly conquering inclines of up to 28%.

TÜV Rheinland Certification: Range at Max. Speed: Equipped with advanced battery technology, NAVEE scooters deliver on its promised maximum speed range capabilities, offer an unprecedented 75km max. range.

Safety First: The scooters are designed with enhanced safety features, including a Traction Control System (TCS), 10" self-healing tires, turning directors, and a robust triple braking system.

Availability and Launch Promotions

NAVEE electric scooters are available now for purchase in Saudi Arabia, having launched on 5th, Feb. To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy exclusive promotions and discounts at participating retailers and online stores, with the V25i Pro priced only 1399 SAR.

"We are excited to bring NAVEE's innovative electric scooters to Saudi Arabia," said Fahad Al-Tuwajiri, the GM of Jaddaf Telecommunications, who is the official distributor of NAVEE in the Middle East. "This launch marks an important step in our mission to provide sustainable and efficient mobility solutions to customers worldwide. With the Kingdom's focus on green initiatives, we are confident that our scooters will be a perfect fit for the market."

About NAVEE

NAVEE is a leading brand in the electric mobility sector, offering a wide range of products that combine cutting-edge technology, high-quality design, and sustainability.