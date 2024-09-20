DUBAI, UAE - The National Programme for Coders and Samsung Gulf Electronics have announced the start of registration for its latest youth training programme, Galaxy AI Pioneers, designed to introduce UAE nationals and residents aged 12-17 to the dynamic field of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Following the successful Samsung Innovation Campus initiative on the sidelines of the UAE AI Camp 2024, the new initiative marks a new milestone in the long-standing partnership between Samsung and the UAE Office of AI to offer a comprehensive and engaging curriculum to nurture the next generation of AI innovators.

Galaxy AI Pioneers classes will be delivered in a unique hybrid learning format in three age-based batches starting from 23rd September to 15th December 2024.

The curriculum covers a wide range of topics, including AI and Python fundamentals, machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, AI robotics, natural language processing, and the ethical considerations of AI. Students will also have the opportunity to explore Samsung Galaxy AI applications and develop their own AI solutions through a capstone project.

The programme combines instructor-led virtual sessions with in-person sessions at the Coders HQ in Dubai.

Dr Abdul Rahman Al Mahmoud, expert in the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, stated that “Launching the Galaxy AI Pioneers programme in partnership with Samsung embodies the efforts of the National Programme for Coders to translate the visions of the UAE government to enhance the UAE’s leading position at the forefront of AI innovation and development. By partnering with Samsung, we're creating a unique opportunity for our youth to gain hands-on experience with cutting-edge AI technologies. This initiative nurtures the technical skills of our future workforce and also instils an understanding of AI's ethical implications. We believe programmes like this are crucial in building a generation of AI-savvy innovators who will drive our nation's digital transformation and contribute to our knowledge-based economy."

Shafi Alam, Director and Head of Direct-to-Consumer Business & Corporate Marketing at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "Galaxy AI Pioneers represents Samsung's commitment to fostering innovation and technological literacy among UAE's youth. We are equipping tomorrow's technology leaders with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in an AI-driven future. By providing hands-on experience with AI, we're fostering a deeper connection between these young innovators and the technology that will shape their lives."

To provide real-world perspectives on AI use cases, the programme will feature guest lectures from academicians and industry experts. These sessions will offer students insights into the practical applications of AI in various fields and potential career paths in the technology sector.

For more information about the Galaxy AI Pioneers program and to register, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ae/galaxy-ai-pioneers-program/.