Muscat – The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced a limited-time campaign in partnership with Landmark Group, giving customers 20% bonus Shukrans when they convert their NBO Rewards for the first time. From 2 to 29 June 2025, the campaign rewards customers who link their NBO Rewards account with the Shukran loyalty programme, unlocking added value on their summer shopping.

As part of the offer, customers converting their NBO Rewards to Shukrans for the first time will receive an additional 20% in bonus Shukrans, with a maximum cap of 10,000 Shukrans per customer. The bonus is credited immediately and is valid for 90 days, offering ample time to enjoy added savings across Landmark Group’s wide network of brands.

Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Retail Products at NBO, said: “We are excited to enhance our collaboration with Landmark Group through this summer campaign. By offering our customers 20% extra Shukrans on their first conversion, we are adding value to their shopping experience and giving them more ways to enjoy the benefits of their loyalty. It reflects our ongoing commitment to rewarding customers with convenient and engaging financial solutions that meet their lifestyle.”

To participate, customers must register with both NBO Rewards and Shukran. Once linked, they can complete their first conversion directly through the NBO App and instantly enjoy the summer bonus.

Shukran is the region’s leading retail loyalty programme, offering customers the chance to earn and redeem rewards across popular Landmark brands including Centrepoint, Max, Home Centre, Babyshop, Splash, Lifestyle, E-max, and Oasis Mall. This partnership builds on NBO’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and convenience in digital banking.

More information on NBO banking services is accessible at www.nbo.om, through the NBO Call Centre at 24770000, or via the user-friendly NBO app.

About Landmark Group:

Founded 50 years ago with a single store in Bahrain, Landmark Group has grown into a retail and hospitality giant headquartered in Dubai. The Group operates over 2,200 retail stores and more than 160 leisure and hospitality outlets. Landmark's portfolio includes 25 homegrown brands and numerous franchises, establishing a significant presence across the GCC, Middle East, India, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Landmark’s extensive brand portfolio includes Centrepoint, Babyshop, Shoemart, Lifestyle, Splash, Max, Home Centre, Home Box, Shoexpress, and hospitality brands such as Fitness First and Citymax Hotels. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.