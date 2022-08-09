Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: — National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), one of the world’s leading Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) and Marine Dredging groups headquartered in Abu Dhabi, has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to enhance efficiency across various functions throughout its business operations.

By utilizing a wide range of applications for finance, supply chain, HR, and customer service, the Group will be able to simplify and integrate critical business processes across verticals, to optimise spending, generate more insightful data, and better support its growing workforce.

With an aim to increase flexibility and standardise business processes on a single platform, NMDC Group chose Oracle Fusion Applications to replace its highly customised on-premises legacy Oracle business systems through implementing the progressive and innovative Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM), Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), and Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX).

“NMDC continually looks to adopt the latest and most transformative technologies available on the market including the internet of things (IoT) and artificial Intelligence, that can truly empower our business and employees,” said Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO. “Enhancing and standardising the Group’s business processes with the power of technology will contribute towards increased productivity, greater access to insights, and enhanced customer and employee experience.”

“We continue to implement global practices in an environment where business dynamics change on a daily basis,” said Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC. “The new Oracle applications suite demonstrates our commitment to ensuring our people have the right tools for success, allowing us to maintain operational excellence.”

By creating a single platform, the Group is ideally positioned to capture growth opportunities in the UAE and in key regional markets, with strong capabilities across the value chain to support future expansion plans.

“Oracle Fusion Applications will enable NMDC Group to benefit from an integrated platform that will improve operational efficiency and optimize business processes as the company consolidates and enters its next phase of growth,” said Rahul Misra, vice president business applications, Gulf and South Africa, Oracle. “With new innovations added quarterly, NMDC Group will also be able better respond to shifting market conditions and capitalise on new business opportunities.”

About NMDC (The Group)

National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), the UAE’s leading contractor in the field of engineering, procurement, construction, and marine dredging in the Middle East spanning vital sectors, creating solutions that meet the challenges of the future in the energy EPC sector. Under its umbrella, the group owns and operates NMDC, NPCC, and EEMDC.

NMDC is a leading contractor in the field of dredging and marine civil construction, delivering a range of services including the construction of port infrastructure, land reclamation, coastal defense, and deepening and maintenance of waterways. NMDC owns and operates a modern fleet of dredgers supported by a wide range of auxiliary equipment including tugs, workboats, barges, and survey vessels.

