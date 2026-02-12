Khaled Waleed AlFalah:

The 2025 results reflect the Company’s successful transition from managing challenges to creating opportunities, driven by a flexible business model, strong asset quality, and effective investment diversification.

The strong performance of Boursa Kuwait and high market liquidity contributed to enhancing portfolio efficiency and delivering sustainable value for shareholders and clients.

We remain focused on establishing long-term growth driven by disciplined investment innovation, strong governance, and enhanced institutional readiness for the next phase of expansion.

The 2025 and previous years, dividend distribution reflects the strength of the Company’s financial position and the balanced approach between supporting growth and meeting shareholders’ expectations.

Fahad Abdulrahman Al Mukhaizim:

National Investments Company led the most successful initial public offering (IPO) in Kuwait in 2025, valued at USD 180 million, with demand surpassing USD 900 million

We strengthened our regional presence through the establishment of the Company’s first regional office at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), with subsequent regional and international offices

The investment portfolios achieved attractive annual returns for clients, ranging between 23% and 35%

The Board of Directors of National Investments Company approved the Company’s consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, during which the Company continued to reinforce its strong financial and operational performance, recording exceptional growth across various areas. This reflects the resilience of its business model, driven by a clear strategic vision, robust asset quality, and well-planned diversification of its investment portfolios, enabling the Company to achieve sustainable returns and maximize value for shareholders.

Accordingly, the Company recorded net profits of KWD 24 million, equivalent to 30 fils per share, compared to net profits of KWD 12 million, equivalent to 15.2 fils per share, in 2024, representing an increase of 98%. This reflects the efficiency of its business model and the effectiveness of its investment approach, despite the continuation of global economic challenges and the varying performance of certain financial markets.

Performance Indicators

In this context, the Chairman of National Investments Company, Mr. Khaled Waleed AlFalah, highlighted the Company’s key financial indicators for 2025, noting that total assets grew by 26% to reach KWD 357 million by year-end, compared to KWD 284 million at the end of 2024. In addition, total shareholders’ equity of the parent company increased by 21% to KWD 240 million, compared to KWD 197 million in 2024. This reflects the strength of the Company’s financial position and its continued ability to support its investment and operational activities within a balanced and sustainable framework.

AlFalah further stated that other comprehensive income recorded growth during 2025, reaching KWD 36 million, representing an increase of 50%, compared to KWD 24 million in the corresponding period of 2024. The Company’s revenues also reached KWD 47 million, marking an increase of 50% compared to the same period in 2024, when revenues amounted to KWD 31 million. In addition, total assets under management grew to KWD 1.3 billion, representing an increase of 20%, compared to total assets under management of KWD 1.1 billion in 2024.

AlFalah noted that despite the continued uncertainty in the global economic environment, along with ongoing geopolitical developments and volatility in global monetary policies, the Company succeeded in maintaining a positive growth trajectory and achieving advanced performance across key financial indicators. He pointed to the recording of positive rates in profitability indicators and returns on both average assets and average shareholders’ equity, in addition to improvements in asset quality indicators and success in efficiently balancing cost and revenue levels.

With respect to dividend distributions, AlFalah indicated that the Board of Directors of National Investments Company recommended the distribution of cash dividends at a rate of 25% of the nominal value per share, equivalent to 25 fils per share, for the financial year ended 31 December 2025. This reflects the strength of the Company’s financial position and its ability to achieve a sustainable balance between supporting future growth and meeting shareholders’ expectations, subject to the approval of the Ordinary General Assembly of shareholders registered in the Company’s records as of the date of its convening.

Sustainable Profitability and Growth

On the other hand, AlFalah emphasized that the 2025 results reflect tangible progress in performance efficiency and the depth of investment decisions, embodying the Company’s ability to transition from managing challenges to creating value-added investment opportunities. He noted that the focus during the year was not limited to achieving positive financial results, but was primarily directed toward establishing more sustainable and flexible foundations for growth, thereby enhancing the Company’s ability to respond effectively to market fluctuations and economic changes.

AlFalah explained that the Company adopted a proactive approach to analyzing economic and financial developments, based on investment vision, strengthening decision quality, and carefully selecting value-added opportunities. This enabled the Company to achieve a well-considered balance between maximizing returns and managing risks, enhance its competitive position across its various investment and operational activities, reinforce the strength of its financial position, and maintain performance stability over the long term, despite the volatility and challenges experienced in the global economic environment.

He added that during 2025, National Investments Company continued to strengthen its financial position and reinforce the efficiency of its business model through balanced management of resources and activities, and the flexible deployment of investment and advisory tools in line with the nature of the economic cycle. He noted that the Company relied during the year on diversifying its income channels and activating its roles in initial public offerings, capital markets, restructuring, and specialized advisory services. This contributed to supporting operational stability and achieving positive results, despite volatility in local and regional capital markets. This approach succeeded in safeguarding the interests of the Company’s clients, strengthening their confidence, and reinforcing its position as an investment institution capable of adapting to changes and delivering sustainable value within strong frameworks of governance and professional discipline.

Continued Excellence

In reaffirmation of the Company’s position among leading regional investment firms, and as part of its continued track record of achievements, National Investments Company further strengthened its leadership presence in Kuwait and across the region. For the third consecutive year, the Company received the “Best for Succession Planning in Kuwait 2025” award and the “Best Investment Bank for Equity Capital Markets in Kuwait 2025” award from the globally renowned Euromoney institution, as part of its 2025 Excellence Awards. These awards are among the most prominent in the regional financial sector and represent a qualitative achievement that reflects the Company’s leadership, enhances its credibility and institutional presence, and confirms its success in delivering long-term investment solutions that extend across generations.

In a related context, the Company’s efforts in innovation and digital transformation were recognized through the award for “Most Innovative Digital Transformation Initiatives – Kuwait 2025” under the Global Business Outlook (GBO) Awards. This recognition reflects appreciation for the advanced technological initiatives implemented by the Company and its role in leveraging innovative digital solutions to develop its technological infrastructure, enhance operational efficiency, and improve customer experience. It also underscores the Company’s commitment to positioning digital transformation as a strategic pillar supporting operational sustainability and strengthening its competitive position at both the local and regional levels.

In his concluding remarks, Mr. Khaled Waleed AlFalah emphasized that the achievements realized by National Investments Company in 2025 reflect the maturity of the Company’s institutional journey and its ability to translate strategic vision into measurable results within a changing investment environment. He affirmed that the next phase will focus on deepening this approach and enhancing institutional readiness to continue capturing high-quality opportunities. He further noted that the Company’s commitment, clarity of priorities, and a unified team spirit represents key factors in supporting sustainable performance and strengthening trust with all stakeholders. He also expressed his appreciation for all efforts that contributed to reinforcing the Company’s position and achieving these results, reaffirming the Company’s determination to move forward steadily toward achieving its long-term strategic objectives.

Diversified Investment Solutions

In this regard, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer of National Investments Company, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al Mukhaizim, affirmed that the Wealth Management sector continued in 2025 to consolidate its position as one of the main drivers of the Company’s growth. This was supported by an integrated expansion strategy focused on expanding the individual and corporate client base and attracting new investor segments through the provision of diverse and innovative investment solutions and opportunities. This approach contributed to achieving tangible growth in assets under management by 16%, supported by increased confidence among existing investors and success in attracting new clients. This was reflected in the opening of hundreds of new investment portfolios during the year, clearly demonstrating the efficiency of investment management and the depth of expertise in designing solutions that balance return generation and risk management within disciplined institutional frameworks, as well as the growing confidence of investors in the Company’s advisory and execution capabilities.

Exceptional Performance and Results

Al Mukhaizim stated that the Asset Management sector continued its outstanding performance during 2025 as one of the strategic pillars supporting financial inflows and the diversification of income sources. This performance was based on flexible and well-considered investment strategies built on portfolio diversification and the careful selection of high-yielding assets. This enabled the Company to maximize added value and achieve sustainable returns for shareholders and clients, within a balanced approach that takes risk management into account under clear institutional frameworks.

This positive performance was achieved despite challenges facing regional and local financial markets, including geopolitical tensions, oil price volatility, and increased market fluctuations, alongside the supportive role of legislative and regulatory reforms in the Kuwaiti market, particularly the enactment of the Public Debt Law, which contributed to improved investor confidence and market performance.

Market Leadership in Investment Performance

At the level of investment results, Al Mukhaizim explained that the Company’s investment funds achieved strong returns, and Wataniya Investment Fund, one of the largest investment funds, achieved remarkable results during 2025, supported by disciplined investment strategies and an effective approach, reflecting the efficiency of asset management policies and their ability to deliver superior and sustainable performance, even in volatile market conditions and changing economic environments.

He noted that this performance reflects the resilience of investment portfolios and sound asset allocation, strengthening investor confidence in the Company’s ability to create long-term added value. Local investment portfolios achieved attractive annual returns for clients ranging between 23% and 35%, as a result of the portfolio management team’s efficiency and ability to seize promising investment opportunities within carefully assessed risk levels.

In parallel, the Company strengthened its presence in market-making activities during 2025 by registering as a market maker for six newly listed companies, bringing the total number of companies for which the Company acts as a market maker to 16. This reflects its pivotal role in enhancing liquidity, improving trading efficiency, deepening the market, and reinforcing its position as one of the most prominent active investment institutions on Boursa Kuwait.

Driving Growth Through Strategic Opportunities

Al Mukhaizim confirmed that in 2025, National Investments Company continued to consolidate its position as a leading investment institution with a strong presence in alternative investments and investment banking advisory services. The Company played a pivotal and exceptional role in one of the most prominent capital market transactions in Kuwait, acting as the lead coordinator for the successful initial public offering and listing of Action Energy Company K.S.C.C. (the Issuer). This offering represented the only IPO of its kind executed in the Kuwaiti market during 2025.

He stated that the offering witnessed strong investor demand, with subscription levels reaching nearly five times the number of shares offered. National Investments Company played a comprehensive and integrated role as joint lead coordinator, joint bookrunner, subscription agent, and exclusive listing advisor, assuming full responsibility for executing the offering across all stages, from preparation through to listing.

The Company led all phases of the transaction with high efficiency and execution discipline, including structuring, obtaining regulatory approvals, investor communication, book building, allocation, and listing. It adopted a practical and systematic approach to project management and served as the central coordination point among all stakeholders, including financial, legal, and media advisors.

The offering amounted to approximately USD 180 million, with total demand exceeding USD 900 million, attracting thousands of subscribers to the initial offering by the issuing company. The shares were successfully listed on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait, achieving a balanced allocation between institutional and individual investors, reflecting the quality of the offering structure and the fairness of the adopted allocation mechanisms, subscribers achieved a return of approximately 11% on the subscription price during the ten trading sessions until the end of the year.

Building on this success, National Investments Company is entering the next phase with a clear strategic vision and promising future prospects, supported by diversified portfolio of capital market mandates. The Company is currently providing advisory services for an IPO in the consumer goods and retail sector, which has reached an advanced execution stage, with listing expected by the end of the first quarter of 2026 and an estimated offering size of USD 500 million on the Premier Market of Boursa Kuwait.

In parallel, the Company is providing advisory services for another IPO in the basic education sector, targeting listing by the end of 2026. This initiative will contribute to expanding the base of listed companies in the local market and is expected to broaden investor access to defensive assets with long-term growth potential.

Al Mukhaizim confirmed that the Real Estate Investment sector achieved strong operational performance in 2025, reflecting the efficiency of the adopted strategy and management’s flexibility in responding to market developments. The sector continued to implement a qualitative and well-considered expansion of its portfolio by attracting new portfolios with high operational quality, while maintaining high occupancy rates across owned and managed properties, with some assets reaching full occupancy.

This contributed to enhancing operational stability, supporting revenue sustainability, and generating stable cash flows. The sector also participated in preparing technical and financial studies and analyses to compete for selected government tenders, within a clear strategy aimed at expanding the real estate asset base, supporting portfolio growth, and strengthening the Company’s presence in the medium and long term.

Strategic Transformation Plan

On another front, Al Mukhaizim stated that the Strategy and Corporate Development sector continued to play a pivotal role in leading the Company’s institutional transformation journey, achieving tangible progress in implementing the approved five-year transformation plan, developed in cooperation with one of the world’s leading global management consulting firms. This aligns with sustainable growth objectives, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved business model readiness.

The first phase of the three-stage strategic roadmap, focused on optimizing and maximizing the efficiency of core business activities, has reached advanced levels of completion. This reflects high execution discipline, clarity of priorities, and effective governance and oversight, paving the way for the smooth launch of the second phase, with a clear focus on deepening operational efficiency, diversifying the product portfolio, and strengthening strategic partnerships.

In line with its expansion vision and strategy to enhance its presence in global financial centers, the Company established its first regional office in the United Arab Emirates, specifically at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), reflecting its regional growth ambitions and expansion of business scope.

Building a High-Performance Organizational Culture

Al Mukhaizim noted that human capital continued to play a strategic role in creating institutional value and supporting transformation and sustainable growth. The Company focused on attracting high-caliber talent, enhancing performance efficiency, building organizational resilience, and investing strategically in human resource development.

The year witnessed a significant progress in job stability indicators, reflecting the effectiveness of talent retention policies and high levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. The Company continued its participation in strategic initiatives such as the “Watheefti” Exhibition, alongside the launch of the “Nilo” Health and Wellness Platform, the establishment of the internal NIC Community, and the launch of the Human Capital Lab, as well as the formation of the Sustainability Champions Network. These initiatives enhanced employee experience, reinforced institutional identity, and supported the integration of sustainability practices into daily operations.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

During 2025, National Investments Company continued to strengthen sustainability and social responsibility as core institutional pillars supporting its comprehensive strategy. Through an integrated approach balancing economic performance and positive social impact, the Company demonstrated its commitment to its national and humanitarian role.

Its initiatives focused on supporting human development and empowering Kuwaiti youth through participation in national employment platforms and supporting awareness and media initiatives aimed at skills development and professional readiness, in line with the objectives of “New Kuwait 2035.” In parallel, the Company strengthened sustainability culture in the workplace through health, humanitarian, and environmental initiatives, including blood donation campaigns and charitable support during the month of Ramadan.

In concluding his remarks, Mr. Fahad Abdulrahman Al Mukhaizim emphasized that National Investments Company continues to move steadily in implementing its strategic vision, supported by a balanced business model and advanced operational capabilities. He stressed the Company’s commitment to further developing its business ecosystem and enhancing competitiveness in line with future requirements, in order to achieve sustainable added value.

He expressed his appreciation for the support of the Board of Directors and the collaboration of teams across all sectors, commending the professional efforts that contributed to these achievements. He also thanked the Company’s clients and shareholders for their continued trust, reaffirming the Company’s commitment to strengthening partnerships and achieving high-quality, sustainable growth that serves the interests of all stakeholders and supports economic development.