A Digital Agreement Reshaping the Future of Investment Technology

Faleh Sultan:

This collaboration marks a major milestone, with the migration of NIC’s data center infrastructure to ZainTECH’s cloud platform boosting digital readiness

In a significant move to accelerate its digital transformation journey, the National Investments Company (NIC) has entered into a strategic partnership with ZainTECH, the digital solutions arm of Zain Group. This collaboration will see NIC migrate its data center infrastructure to ZainTECH’s cloud platform, forming part of a comprehensive transformation initiative powered by cutting-edge cloud computing and cybersecurity technologies. The project aligns with Kuwait Vision 2035, which aims to drive innovation and embed digitalization across the national business landscape.

The collaboration underscores NIC’s commitment to strengthening its digital infrastructure and operational agility by building a secure, scalable technology environment that meets the evolving demands of the global digital economy. It also supports the company’s mission to deliver advanced investment solutions powered by intelligent infrastructure and data-driven insights, reinforcing sustainable growth and institutional excellence.

A Transformational Milestone

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Faleh Sultan, Managing Director of the Information Technology Sector at NIC, described the partnership with ZainTECH as a pivotal milestone in the company’s digital transformation journey. He emphasized that migrating NIC’s data center infrastructure to a modern, locally hosted cloud platform will strengthen regulatory compliance, ensure seamless business continuity, and provide a scalable, high-performance technology foundation to support future growth, aligned with the highest standards of operational excellence.

Sultan emphasized that the collaboration reflects NIC’s ongoing commitment to adopting cutting-edge global technologies and delivering flexible, customized tech solutions that empower clients to succeed in a fast-evolving digital landscape. He noted that the partnership opens new opportunities to leverage cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and advanced cybersecurity, further advancing NIC’s goal of achieving full digital transformation and driving a more agile and efficient business model.

He explained that this initiative aligns seamlessly with NIC’s long-term strategy to foster institutional innovation and deepen technology integration. The partnership with ZainTECH is a key component of a broader strategic roadmap to establish a robust digital operating model that supports business growth and operational excellence.

Sultan reiterated that digital transformation is central to NIC’s corporate vision, guided by the belief that technology is no longer optional but a strategic imperative for long-term sustainability and growth. He highlighted that the agreement reinforces NIC’s leadership in digital innovation within Kuwait’s financial and investment sector, setting a regional benchmark in sovereign cloud adoption.

He further added that implementing sovereign cloud infrastructure is a crucial step in enhancing NIC’s ability to respond to shifting regional and global market dynamics. By embracing this advanced infrastructure, NIC is positioned to accelerate the development of intelligent, adaptive investment solutions, supporting the company’s sustainable growth objectives and aligning with the evolving expectations of shareholders and clients alike. This strategic collaboration firmly places NIC at the forefront of responsible and impactful digital transformation across the region.

Enabling a Digital Ecosystem

Sultan also highlighted that ZainTECH’s offerings are built on a fully integrated suite of advanced cloud services, including fully managed Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), hosted within Zain’s Tier III data centers in Kuwait. These solutions guarantee maximum uptime and reliability, with availability levels reaching 99.999%. Additionally, the services encompass backup, security patch management, multi-layered cyber threat detection and response, and a fixed monthly billing model that ensures predictable operating costs, supporting both long-term financial stability and technological efficiency.

Driving Institutional Transformation

Sultan added that the partnership reflects NIC’s vision of building a secure, scalable smart infrastructure capable of integrating advanced technologies such as big data analytics and intelligent systems. This integration contributes to long-term strategic value, enhances decision-making efficiency, and accelerates innovation. He emphasized that adopting the cloud transformation model is a core pillar of NIC’s strategic roadmap—not only modernizing infrastructure but also reinventing the corporate experience by fostering innovation and aligning technology more closely with business objectives.

Sultan concluded by affirming that building a modern, secure, and flexible IT environment is fundamental to NIC’s pursuit of excellence and full digital transformation. This approach extends beyond operational efficiency, opening broader opportunities for smart growth through advanced, data-driven digital investment solutions. It enhances the client experience while reinforcing trust in the company’s technological capabilities and operational professionalism. He stated that the partnership represents a strategic step toward reshaping NIC’s digital foundation to meet the demands of the digital economy. Collaborating with ZainTECH underscores NIC’s commitment to building resilient technologies that accelerate innovation and expand the scope of digital solutions, paving the way for a smarter, more proactive operational environment grounded in security, flexibility, and sustainability.

The National Investments Company (NIC) is one of the most prominent investment firms in Kuwait and the broader region. Listed on Boursa Kuwait and regulated by the Central Bank of Kuwait and the Capital Markets Authority, NIC actively operates across diverse sectors locally, regionally, and globally. It has a broad and diverse shareholder base, including leading corporations and high-net-worth individuals.

Notably, ZainTECH collaborates with several global partners, including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud, to accelerate cloud transformation in Kuwait. These strategic partnerships enable organizations and individuals to leverage a comprehensive range of cloud services, encompassing infrastructure, cybersecurity, and advanced digital solutions.