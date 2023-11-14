In cooperation with ‘Creative Confidence,’ National Investments Company held a press conference to officially launch ‘SHIFT’ program. The program is exclusively designed for newly graduated Kuwaiti females to qualify them to enter the investment field. The program focuses on the importance of supporting Kuwaiti youth by providing the necessary training courses to develop their professional skills. The program offers strategic guidance that will reflect directly on the Kuwaiti labor market, providing an efficient and experienced workforce ready to venture into the investment world. Today, November 13, 2023, officially marks the launch of ‘SHIFT’ program, that is set to continue for four weeks.

In his speech, Mr. Fahad AlMukhaizim, Board Member and the CEO of National Investments Company, stated that the company affirms its commitment to the main objective of ‘SHIFT’ program by supporting the growth and development of the economy through strengthening the position of the private sector as a major player in the economic development of the country, and qualifying the young powers with the necessary skillset to be ideal candidates for employment in the labor market.

Adding to that, AlMukhaizim noted that National Investments Company fully supports ‘SHIFT’ program and its main objectives in committing to develop and refine young Kuwaiti women’s skills and capabilities and enabling them to meet the requirements of the investment labor market locally and regionally. The company contributes to the program in training participants and presenting them with the work and its challenges, to reach the ultimate goal of the program, which is to increase the efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of the youth in creating equal job opportunities and increasing the integration of Kuwaiti women in the local market, which will eventually lead to the growth and development of the private sector.

Concluding his speech, AlMukhaizim expressed his appreciation towards ‘Creative Confindence’s’ role in facilitating such a distinguished initiative. He also mentioned the efforts of everyone involved in the success of this training program. Adding to his speech, ‘in this regard, one cannot help but to support the efforts of Kuwaiti women, who constitute a pivotal role in the national development of the Kuwaiti society, and their provision with such effective contributions and concepts.’

On that note, Ms. Taibah Mohammad AlQatami, Board Member at National Investments Company with global experience in the investment sector, added that she is proud of the impact Shift will create. She is excited about NIC’s collaboration with Creative Confidence and to take part in the investment segment of the training alongside NIC’s team while mentoring the trainees on their journeys as they continue to become compelling candidates for employment and beyond.

In his own words, Mr. Abdulmohsen AlKhatrash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources and Administration at National Investments Company, expressed his happiness with the launch of ‘SHIFT,’ in cooperation with ‘Creative Confidence,’ which represents a unique and resourceful opportunity for young Kuwaiti females in the investment field.

Mr. AlKhatrash explained that the community’s interest in ‘SHIFT’ has exceeded our expectations; which represents a starting point for empowering more Kuwaiti women to undertake the field of investment, by gaining the essential expertise. He added that National Investments Company fully supports such initiatives and are fully prepared to provide the necessary resources to ensure the success of the trainees in the program, and to support their aspirations in joining sectors such as National Investments Company in the near future.

On a separate note, Ms. Sumayah Mohammad Al Jasem, Founder and Managing Director of Creative Confidence Consulting Company, praised National Investments Company’s role in ‘SHIFT’ program, and encouraged the trainees to try to benefit from this exceptional opportunity as much as possible, as the program provides a unique training experience that blends investment creativity and innovation.

Ms. Al Jasem indicated that the company received more than 340 applications within less than 3 weeks during that registration period, submitted by Kuwaiti freshly-graduated women, from diverse majors ranging from business administration, engineering and medicine, who are interested in starting their professional careers in the investment field, which is truly a great indication on the importance of this initiative. ‘SHIFT’ program will be accepting 20 trainees, based on their eligibility and qualifications.