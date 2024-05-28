The National Investment Company has announced that it has won two new global awards from Euromoney International: "Kuwait's Best for Family Office Services” and "Kuwait's Best for Next-Gen” for 2024

These esteemed awards, among the most coveted in the regional financial sector, is a recognition to NIC’s leading position, solid performance, and outstanding results in high-net-worth clients investment solutions. They reflect the trust and confidence that our clients place in us and incentivize us to continue exceeding their expectations.

NIC was granted the awards based on the company's contribution in introduction of innovative and tailored made private banking services in Kuwait and its provision of investment services and opportunities that meet customers' financial goals in a way that enhances the company's position and strength, capitalizing on the extensive experience of executive team in wealth management.

Mr. AlMuthana Al Maktoum, Managing Director of the Wealth Management Sector at NIC, said: "We are proud that Euromoney selected NIC to win prestigious awards for the second year. In addition to being selected as "Kuwait's Best for Family Office Services” and "Kuwait's Best for Next-Gen” for 2024, NIC has received the “Best Wealth Management Company in Kuwait 2023” during the Private Banking Awards in London, which confirms the NIC’s continuing determination to provide diverse, bespoke services, and to attract a large segment of clients.

Thorough out the years, NIC has always been providing excellent standard in services and advisory solutions which contributing to the expansion of her client base by 22% for new relation onboarding in various products in 2024.

Mr. Al Maktoum also mentioned that NIC is proud to be a primary contributor to the development and expansion of Kuwait’s investment sector through offering creative investment solutions for its clients throughout the years, through the adoption of value added investment methods in wealth management, which positioned NIC among the top tier investment companies in the region in terms of the volume of assets under management.

He also highlighted that the awards reflect NIC's commitment to providing the next generation wealth management services, as well as an affirmation of the company's notable relationships with clients and long-term partnerships that are based on trust and prudence in wealth management at professional levels, and providing integrated investment products to clients while providing solutions and plans that help them achieve their various financial goals.

Euromoney is a global company that bases its nominations and selections on comprehensive studies that evaluate quantitative and qualitative factors, such as key performance indicators and financial ratios, innovation and new services, industry insiders, reports, and research. These awards are granted to distinguished entities with significant achievements and results, created added value in their sectors, and contributed to raising the level of service provided through their innovative products and services. Euromoney Awards and Rankings for Excellence Programs have lasted over 50 years and attracted thousands of entries from international financial institutions.