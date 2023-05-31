This remarkable partnership enhances the delivery of advisory and technical services, as well as the exchange of expertise and innovative experiences in the academic, research and training realms.

The collaborative agreement fosters the advancement of joint research initiatives and the creation of specialized professional and academic programs in relevant fields.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The National Guard Command and Rabdan Academy have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen joint cooperation in the academic, research and training fields related to safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management domain.

The signing took place at the National Guard Command and was witnessed by H.E. Staff Major General/ Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jaberi, Commander of the National Guard, and H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, along with representatives from both parties.

H.E. Staff Major General/ Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jaberi, Commander of the National Guard, stated that the signing of the memorandum aligns with ongoing endeavours to enhance and advance professional academic qualifications, training, and scientific collaboration, aiming to realize strategic objectives and aspirations.

H.E. James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating closely with the National Guard Command to maximize the benefits of this significant strategic partnership. He emphasized the importance of promoting joint academic and research cooperation and producing outcomes that align with their future aspirations and desired goals.

This agreement will facilitate the development of a joint training framework that promotes the exchange of experiences, technologies, and services for qualifying individuals and institutions in accordance with international best practices and standards. Additionally, it will lead to the creation of specialized academic and professional programs in defence, security, business continuity, emergency management, and other relevant fields.

Furthermore, this collaboration will encourage the exchange of expertise and experiences in academia, research, and training. It will contribute to the development of academic and professional programs, joint research projects, as well as the provision of technical and advisory services and the exchange of relevant information.

Overall, this strategic agreement will serve as a comprehensive framework to leverage the capabilities and expertise of both parties in the field of qualification and training.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organizations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialized in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognizing prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

