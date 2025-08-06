Muscat: Solidifying its position as the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, National Finance has announced its financial results for the first half of 2025, reflecting a strong performance underpinned by prudent risk management, operational efficiency, and an unwavering focus on long-term stakeholder value. Despite a cautious business climate, the company has continued to chart a resilient growth path driven by disciplined credit policies, an expanding suite of customer-centric financing solutions, and a keen emphasis on inclusive access for retail, corporate and SME segments. Through ongoing product innovation, National Finance remains steadfast in redefining the customer experience and reinforcing its long-term value creation strategy across all verticals.

With the largest regulatory capital base in the country’s finance and leasing sector and a nationwide network of 23 branches, National Finance recorded a 48.52% year-on-year increase in operating profit, reaching OMR 12.18 million as of June 30, 2025. Profit after tax rose to OMR 7.02 million, reflecting a 19.83% surge compared to the same period last year, while net investment in leases grew to OMR 614.62 million, a 6.18% increase since December 2024. This robust financial performance was driven by an uptick in financing activity, enhanced operational productivity, and a targeted lending approach that prioritizes credit quality and sustainable portfolio expansion.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “At National Finance, our strategy is rooted in creating sustainable value while adapting decisively to an ever-evolving financial landscape. Our H1 performance reflects not only sound financial stewardship but also a collective institutional drive to serve our stakeholders with foresight and purpose. By aligning our priorities with Oman Vision 2040 and remaining deeply attuned to customer needs, we continue to deliver consistent results. As we look ahead, our focus will stay anchored in responsible growth, deepening customer trust, and building enduring partnerships that transcend short-term metrics.”

Beyond financial achievements, National Finance has continued to strengthen its organizational pillars through a range of strategic initiatives. The company has maintained one of the highest Omanisation rates in the sector at 91.86%, demonstrating its strong alignment with national human capital development goals. Ongoing training programs, employee engagement initiatives, and leadership development pathways are central to fostering a future-ready workforce.

Digital innovation and service excellence remain central to National Finance’s growth strategy, as it leverages technology to streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. The company’s user-friendly mobile app allows customers to apply for financing and calculate installments with ease, while strategically placed self-service kiosks enable on-the-go payments. In a notable example of inclusive innovation, the company also provides live sign language interpretation via video calls – demonstrating its commitment to accessibility and setting a new standard in customer-centric service.

Sustainability remains a foundational driver of National Finance’s long-term agenda, shaping how the company operates, grows, and contributes to the wider economy. With its ESG framework firmly embedded as a catalyst for purpose-driven success, the company continues to advance initiatives anchored in environmental responsibility, social impact, and sound governance. This commitment is further demonstrated by the company’s strong emphasis on providing sustainable financing solutions to both individual and corporate customers. National Finance’s strategic partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, further cemented its position as a leader in sustainable finance. As part of the collaboration, IFC extended $120 million in funding to strengthen National Finance’s sustainable finance portfolio, underscoring the company’s commitment to driving environmentally and socially responsible growth.

A key milestone within this journey is the ongoing implementation of the company’s Environmental and Social Management System (ESMS), designed to strengthen ESG diligence, particularly in SME financing. This framework supports the integration of responsible lending principles and inclusive economic participation, while also enhancing governance and mitigating potential environmental risks.

Through its Imtidad social responsibility wing and the dedicated efforts of its Himmah volunteer group, National Finance continues to empower communities by championing youth development, enhancing social welfare, and nurturing the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Strategic collaborations with organizations such as Dar Al Atta’a, Sharakah, INJAZ Oman, and the Children First Association underscore the company’s enduring commitment to inclusive growth and delivering meaningful, people-centered impact.

With a solid foundation, a forward-looking vision, and a dynamic, multi-faceted growth strategy, National Finance is well-equipped to sustain its upward trajectory – driving long-term value, empowering communities, and shaping a more resilient and inclusive financial future.