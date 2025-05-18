Muscat: Reaffirming its position as a sustainability trailblazer, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, reaffirmed its commitment to driving sustainable practices across sectors through its strategic participation in thought-leadership sessions at Oman Sustainability Week 2025. Showcasing its dedication to advancing the ESG agenda, National Finance’s inspiring personnel took part in a high-impact panel discussion focused on sustainable finance.

HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said, Assistant General Manager – Marketing, Corporate Communications, and Sustainability at National Finance, participated in the high-level panel titled ‘Sustainable Finance: Funding the Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy,’ held as part of the International Sustainability Resources and Technology Conference (ISRTC) 2025, organised by Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah) and programmed by Economist Impact. The session delved into key challenges and opportunities for the financial sector in supporting the transition toward a low-carbon future. The discussion explored key themes such as the growing importance of green bonds, ESG investment frameworks, the need for improved corporate disclosure to prevent greenwashing, and the role financial institutions play in accelerating the Middle East’s climate ambitions.

In sharing her insights, HH Sayyida Wisam highlighted National Finance’s emphasis on integrating ESG principles into its business strategy, aligning closely with the sustainability goals outlined in Oman Vision 2040. She underscored the company’s role in empowering businesses and communities to take meaningful ownership of environmental stewardship while contributing to the broader goal of sustainable economic and social development. Through her participation, she also championed the importance of cross-sector collaboration as a catalyst for unlocking capital and accelerating the flow of investment into impactful, sustainability-driven projects.

Commenting on the occasion, HH Sayyida Wisam Al Said emphasized, “Financial institutions have a crucial responsibility to lead the charge toward a low-carbon future with both ambition and integrity. At National Finance, we are committed to embedding sustainability into the core of our financing strategy, empowering businesses to meet their ESG ambitions while driving systemic change across industries. Our sustainable finance solutions are designed not just to support individual projects, but to catalyze a broader movement toward accountability and climate resilience. By funding initiatives of national importance through sustainability-linked financing, we are helping shape a future where economic growth and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.”

Through its active participation in thought leadership forums like ISRTC 2025 at Oman Sustainability Week, National Finance continues to assert its role as a catalyst for sustainable transformation within the financial sector. By shaping critical industry conversations, setting progressive sustainability benchmarks, and championing innovation, the company reinforces its commitment to driving meaningful impact. National Finance’s presence at this landmark event reflects its broader strategic vision — not only to align with Oman’s ESG priorities but to help redefine the regional narrative around responsible finance.