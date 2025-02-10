Muscat: Empowering individuals throughout the Sultanate of Oman to embark on unforgettable journeys to explore the country’s most stunning destinations, National Finance, the nation’s leading finance company, proudly announces the launch of its exclusive Auto Finance Winter Campaign. This initiative is designed to assist customers in acquiring their dream vehicles through a comprehensive range of tailored Auto Finance solutions.

The company offers an extensive array of finance offerings for both new and pre-owned vehicles, thoughtfully crafted to meet the evolving needs of its valued customers. Whether facilitating the purchase of brand-new cars or enabling customers to acquire quality pre-owned vehicles, the company broadens access to a diverse range of automobiles, aligned with each customer’s unique preferences and budgets. These solutions are distinguished by National Finance’s commitment to providing fast, easy, and flexible financing options. Customers stand to benefit from quick approvals, streamlined processes, and flexible repayment tenures that extend up to 10 years, allowing them to manage their financial priorities with ease and confidence throughout the financing period.

A standout offering within National Finance’s comprehensive Auto Finance portfolio is the Green Auto Finance proposition, designed for customers committed to reducing their ecological footprint and promoting environmental sustainability. By providing tailored financing solutions for the purchase of electric vehicles (EVs), the company enables its customers to embrace eco-conscious choices.

Commenting on the proposition, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, said, “At National Finance, we are dedicated to helping our customers realize their lifestyle aspirations. A key aspect of this commitment is providing auto finance solutions that are not only tailored to their financial capacity but also meet their practical need for a reliable vehicle that ensures safe and convenient transportation for themselves and their families. We understand that purchasing a car is not just about reaching a destination; it’s about the journeys and memories created along the way as one explores the breathtaking landscapes our nation has to offer. We are proud to power these adventures and invite everyone to experience the spirit of the nation through our customized auto finance offerings.”

Whether customers are looking to upgrade their current vehicles, purchase new cars through the company’s extensive network of partner dealerships, or seek financing for pre-owned vehicles, National Finance invites them to explore its broad range of Auto Finance solutions, each carefully tailored to meet their unique needs. As a trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance is resolute in its commitment to empowering customers, helping them create lasting memories as they dream, drive, and discover the picturesque mountains, deserts, wadis, and beaches of Oman.