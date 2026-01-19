Muscat: Reflecting its longstanding commitment to advancing national youth and workforce development priorities, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has announced the launch of the first edition of its Miras Graduate Program, becoming the first finance company in the country to introduce such an initiative. The program was officially inaugurated during a ceremony held at the company’s head office, attended by senior management and the selected trainees, underscoring the strategic importance of this initiative. This flagship program highlights the company’s strategic investment in young Omani talent, with a strong focus on enhancing workplace readiness, creating sustainable employment opportunities, and further strengthening Omanization efforts in line with national development goals. During the launch ceremony, a comprehensive presentation was delivered outlining the program’s objectives and key pillars, and explaining the implementation mechanism and practical phases designed to ensure the maximum training and professional impact for participants.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040 and National Finance’s commitment to its ESG objectives, the Miras Graduate Program offers fresh Omani graduates a structured, competency-based development journey that seamlessly bridges academic knowledge with hands-on workplace experience. The program is designed to nurture the next generation of professionals, equipping them with the technical expertise, professional ethics, and practical skills necessary to thrive and lead in the evolving financial services sector.

Commenting on this milestone launch, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, remarked, “The Miras Graduate Program reflects National Finance’s resolute commitment to empowering Omani youth and supporting the nation’s socio-economic transformation. By investing in fresh graduates, we are not only nurturing capable professionals but also reinforcing our role as a responsible corporate citizen and a strategic partner in national development. This program embodies our belief that the development of our nation’s talent is central to sustainable economic growth and long-term prosperity.”

The inaugural edition of the Miras Graduate Program will welcome 10 high-potential Omani graduates who have recently completed their studies in fields such as business, finance, economics, accounting, IT, law, and other related disciplines. Over the 12-month program, participants will embark on a structured, immersive learning journey that includes training modules, coaching sessions, action learning projects, hackathons, and industry visits, providing valuable hands-on exposure within the financial sector. Throughout the program, participants will develop both technical and digital competencies, alongside essential soft skills such as leadership, communication, emotional intelligence, resilience, and data analysis.

The program is designed to cultivate future-ready leaders by translating academic knowledge into practical, job-ready skills, while equipping graduates with digital literacy and insights into emerging trends such as fintech, sustainable finance, and Regulatory Technology.

Furthermore, the initiative underscores National Finance’s strong commitment to Omanization, reflected in the company’s consistently high Omanization rates exceeding 90% in recent years. The program strengthens this commitment by developing a robust pipeline of qualified Omani professionals who are fully equipped to assume key roles across the financial sector.

The Miras Graduate Program represents a transformative milestone in human capital development within the financial sector, setting a new standard for corporate-led initiatives that advance national priorities while promoting innovation, sustainability, and youth empowerment. By investing in Omani graduates today, National Finance is shaping the skilled leaders of tomorrow and reinforcing its role as a catalyst for sustainable economic and social development in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.