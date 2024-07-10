Muscat: Solidifying its standing as trusted Partner for Growth, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, has partnered with distinguished business conglomerate Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group, the exclusive distributor of Suzuki Marine engines in the Sultanate of Oman. This strategic alliance aims to extend boat engine finance solutions to fishermen and boat owners, positioning National Finance as the first in the country to offer financing to those seeking to invest in boat engines. This marks a significant step in the company’s dedicated efforts to broaden its portfolio, and address the specific requirements of the marine and fisheries sector.

Designed to significantly fuel business growth within the fisheries industry, the Boat Engine Finance solution offers customers the opportunity to secure financing ranging from OMR 1,000 to OMR 10,000, with a minimal down payment requirement of only 20%. Furthermore, customers can benefit from flexible financing tenure options spanning from 12 to 60 months, enhancing accessibility and convenience. This strategic partnership enables National Finance to broaden its market presence and offer its unparalleled services to customers seeking the latest Suzuki Marine Engines from Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji outlets nationwide. Concurrently, Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group augments its product offerings by providing customers enhanced financing options, thereby enriching the overall consumer journey.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance, said, “At National Finance, we firmly believe that collaborative ventures are instrumental in propelling socio-economic progress. We are delighted to partner with Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group, recognized stalwarts in the provision of boat engines and spares within the fisheries community. Our finance solutions are poised to enhance customer experiences, rendering the acquisition of cutting-edge boat engines more accessible. Recognizing the pivotal role fisheries play in our national economy and the livelihoods of fishermen and boat owners, our aim is to fortify the fisheries sector by offering streamlined and convenient solutions tailored to their needs.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Tariq Al Khonji, Chief Executive Officer at Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group, stated, “As the premier provider of boat engines and spare parts in the country, at Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group we are dedicated to empowering the fisheries community with cutting-edge technology designed to enhance efficiency and ease. Our partnership with National Finance ensures that our advanced products are more accessible, offering the fisheries sector a reliable source of financing to elevate their operations. We will continue to forge fruitful partnerships to support the growth of the fisheries sector and contribute to the economic advancement of the country.”

The fisheries sector stands as an integral component of the rich cultural heritage of the Sultanate of Oman, bearing profound socio-economic implications. In forging a strategic partnership with Mohamed & Ahmed Al Khonji Group, National Finance endeavours to catalyse economic advancement across the nation. By providing this bespoke finance solution for boat engines, the company aims to empower fishermen to expand their enterprises, thereby nurturing the prosperity of the marine and fisheries sector.

As the leading finance company in the country, National Finance distinguishes itself in the local financial landscape by pioneering innovative finance solutions to support niche segments, under its Consumer Durables Financing arm. This initiative epitomizes the company's resolute dedication to empowering individuals to realize their aspirations, while contributing tangibly to the economic landscape within the country.