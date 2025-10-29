Muscat: Underscoring its sustained leadership as the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, National Finance has reported a remarkable performance for the third quarter of 2025. Demonstrating resilience, the company’s results reflect robust fundamentals, prudent risk governance, and a forward-looking growth strategy anchored in customer-centricity. With its strong network of 23 branches across the country, National Finance continued to enhance its portfolio quality and operational efficiency while accelerating its digital transformation journey. The company remains committed to long-term sustainability and to supporting the growth of the nation’s financial ecosystem in line with economic priorities.

Maintaining its growth momentum, National Finance achieved a 43.33% year-on-year increase in operating profit, reaching OMR 19.32 million for the period ended September 30, 2025, compared to OMR 13.48 million during the same period last year. Profit after tax was OMR 11.01 million, marking a 25.77% increase, driven by higher net finance income and enhanced operational efficiency. The company’s net investment in leases expanded to OMR 638.74 million, reflecting a 10.34% growth since December 2024. Backed by a strong regulatory capital base of OMR 147.93 million – the highest among finance and leasing companies in the Sultanate of Oman – National Finance remains well-positioned to pursue sustainable portfolio expansion, support the nation’s diversification agenda, and deliver consistent value to its shareholders and stakeholders alike.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, stated, “Our third-quarter performance reflects not only the strength of our business fundamentals but also the depth of our strategic foresight and operational discipline. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to our Chairman and the Board of Directors for their steadfast leadership and guidance, which continue to strengthen our strategic direction and drive our collective success. At National Finance, we view growth through the lens of long-term value creation, balancing profitability with purpose. In alignment with Oman Vision 2040, we remain committed to advancing national development, fostering entrepreneurship, and empowering communities through responsible lending and innovation. With a solid capital foundation and a digitally enabled business model, our focus remains on building resilience, driving customer service excellence, and advancing sustainable economic transformation.”

Reflecting its strong commitment to local talent development, National Finance maintained an Omanisation rate of 91.85% as of September 30, 2025, consistently exceeding the industry benchmark. The company continues to invest in nurturing local capabilities through structured upskilling programs, leadership development initiatives, and future skills training designed to equip Omani professionals for evolving market needs. This ongoing focus on human capital development underscores National Finance’s role as a responsible employer and a catalyst for sustainable socio-economic growth.

Guided by its long-term sustainability agenda, National Finance continues to integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations into its strategic and operational fabric. The company advanced the implementation of its sustainability framework, further strengthening governance mechanisms and internal controls to enhance transparency, accountability, and alignment with evolving ESG standards. In parallel, its focus on responsible lending and sustainable finance remained integral to supporting inclusive economic growth and long-term portfolio resilience. Complementing these initiatives, National Finance’s commitment to community welfare was reflected through initiatives that empower youth, uplift SMEs, and foster equitable opportunities, ensuring its growth contributes meaningfully to the nation’s broader sustainable development goals.

Underscoring its dedication to excellence, National Finance’s performance and innovation were recognized through multiple industry accolades during the period. The company was named Best Performing Company in the Large Cap Category at the Alam Al Iktisaad Awards; received the ‘Brand Excellence in the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Sector’ title at the Oman Leadership Awards 2025; and earned recognition for Innovation in Digital Payments and Customer Experience at the Muscat Daily Cybersecurity and Cloud Solutions Conference & Awards 2025. Additionally, it was recognized as the Best Leasing and Financing Company in Oman 2025 by Global Business Outlook Award. These distinctions highlight National Finance’s leadership in setting industry benchmarks and driving ongoing progress within the financial sector.

With a clear long-term direction and a resilient operating model, National Finance continues to focus on creating enduring stakeholder value while shaping a more dynamic and inclusive financial future for the Sultanate of Oman. The company’s strategic path remains centered on reinforcing financial stability, supporting national development priorities, and maintaining its position as a trusted Partner for Growth, dedicated to advancing the nation’s economic aspirations.