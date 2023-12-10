Muscat: Keeping with its ongoing efforts to bolster the youth and promote unique sporting activities, National Finance – the Sultanate of Oman's leading finance company – highlights its active role in sponsoring the Wadi Challenge 2. Among the most prominent off-roading competitions in the country, the challenge was held in Wadi Al Khoudh to elevate the levels of thrill and adventure for participating auto enthusiasts. The event was hosted by the Omani Club for 4X4 Teams under the distinguished patronage of Chief Guest Brigadier Jamal bin Said Al Tai, Director-General of Financial Affairs at the Royal Oman Police, and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oman Automobile Association, and witnessed the presence of Mr. Tariq bin Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance.

The second edition of the Wadi Challenge witnessed the participation of off-roading enthusiasts from across the country, as they navigated their 4X4 vehicles through formidable obstacles including rocks, water bodies and muddy routes, displaying their skills, resilience and sportsmanship. Through its support for local sporting events, National Finance seeks to nurture the passions of individuals pursuing adventure and exploration. This strategic involvement gave the company the opportunity to engage with the vibrant community of auto enthusiasts, and showcase its comprehensive auto financing portfolio to potential patrons.

National Finance places great emphasis on addressing the substantial interests and passions of its customers. By delivering a diverse array of innovative financing offerings, the company strives to cater to the unique preferences and lifestyles of its customers. In addition, the application process is designed to be straightforward and efficient, ensuring swift approvals and offering flexible repayment terms. National Finance's commitment extends to providing financing solutions for a range of needs, whether it's acquiring a new vehicle, financing a used car, investing in consumer durable goods, and more. This customer-centric approach aims to deliver financial options that align seamlessly with the individual requirements and future aspirations of each customer.

National Finance’s backing of the Wadi Challenge 2 demonstrates its commitment to offering benchmark financing solutions customized to the diverse needs of niche communities, including adventurers, auto-enthusiasts, and more. Through such collaborations, the company encourages the pursuit of off-beat aspirations, supports community-building activities, and further solidifies its position as a trusted financier of choice.