Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, partnered with Injaz Oman to announce the winners of ‘The Company’ 2024 competition at a prestigious ceremony. This event celebrated the remarkable achievements of the participants, highlighting the exceptional entrepreneurial spirit, ingenuity, and potential of Omani youth. National Finance’s collaboration with Injaz Oman highlights the company’s commitment to supporting initiatives that foster learning and growth among the youth, equipping the next generation of leaders with the skills necessary to drive the nation’s ongoing socio-economic development.

Injaz Oman’s ‘The Company’ program and competition provides a platform for secondary school, high school, and university students to channel their ambitions, offering them practical knowledge on launching and managing successful businesses. Through this program, participants gain valuable insights into organizational and operational procedures, the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurship, and key business functions. This comprehensive approach empowers students from diverse backgrounds to realize their aspirations, thereby making a meaningful impact on their communities. National Finance played a pivotal role as the Main Sponsor for the University category of the competition, underscoring the company’s dedication to empowering the nation’s youth.

Commending the young achievers, Mr. Tariq Suleiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer of National Finance, expressed his pride, stating, "It is our pleasure to witness the entrepreneurial potential of Omani youth shining brightly at the closing ceremony of the 'Company' Program and Competition 2024. This event provided a significant platform where innovators came together, collectively shaping the path of the country's economic progress. Through our fruitful and long-standing partnership with Injaz Oman, we embody National Finance's unwavering commitment to empowering Omani youth and supporting their entrepreneurial ideas, in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. Our aim is to build a productive and diversified economy driven by innovation, fostering sustainable and comprehensive development that propels the economic and social progress of the country towards promising and bright horizons."

National Finance is deeply committed to initiatives that aim to upskill and prepare youth for exceptional career paths, enabling them to achieve personal success while also contributing to the prosperity of their communities. Through its social responsibility arm, Imtidad, the company has spearheaded numerous youth empowerment efforts, emphasizing the critical role of continuous learning and training in driving knowledge and advancing society through education.