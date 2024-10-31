Muscat: Committed to driving youth ambition, National Finance, the leading finance company in the Sultanate of Oman, recently renewed its enduring partnership with Injaz Oman, through its Imtidad social responsibility wing. The agreement was formalized by Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer, National Finance and Ms. Khaula Hamoud Al Harthi, Chief Executive Officer of Injaz Oman during a signing ceremony. The partnership, having flourished since 2021, will continue with National Finance being the main sponsor of the University Category of ‘The Company’ competition, aiming to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Since the inception of this collaboration, Injaz Oman’s ‘The Company’ competition has empowered over 1,000 participants to realize their business ideas, thereby fostering essential entrepreneurial skills and business acumen among students. National Finance has been instrumental in the success of numerous editions of this competition, significantly nurturing the entrepreneurial ambitions of many young individuals in the process.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi remarked, “At National Finance, empowering and supporting the aspirations of youth is at the core of who we are. We believe in the potential of Omani youth to drive innovation and progress, fueling the inclusive development journey our nation is experiencing. In this spirit, we are proud to continue our partnership with Injaz Oman, fully recognizing the significant impact that ‘The Company’ competition has had in igniting aspirations and showcasing the achievements of past participants. We are eager to extend the same support to this year’s participants as they embark on the journey of bringing their business ideas to fruition and navigating the complexities of the real-world market.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ms. Khaula Hamoud Al Harthi stated, “At Injaz Oman, we are dedicated to empowering youth by enhancing their skills and capabilities, enabling them to make meaningful contributions to the nation’s economic landscape and act as agents of change within their communities. We are proud of our long-standing partnership with National Finance, which embodies a shared vision and commitment to a brighter future. We believe that this collaboration will cultivate a generation of outstanding leaders who will propel the country toward new frontiers of growth and development.”

National Finance, through its Imtidad corporate social responsibility wing, has successfully spearheaded numerous initiatives focused on training and upskilling, environmental conservation, community welfare, and the empowerment of various societal segments. This collaboration with Injaz Oman exemplifies the company’s confidence in the youth’s vital role as foundational pillars of society. By equipping these young individuals with the essential tools and skills to become the change-makers of tomorrow, the company aims to contribute to the sustainable economic progress of the country.

Through these collaborations, National Finance solidifies its reputation as Partner for Growth, going beyond providing a comprehensive portfolio of finance solutions to support initiatives that empower individuals and promote the ongoing vitality of the communities it serves.